Feed Media Group Welcomes Ryan Morris to Company Leadership Team

Prior to Slack, Morris was an engineering manager at Pandora, and brings more than two decades of experience as an engineer and manager throughout his career at Slack, Pandora, and other startups and mid-sized tech companies.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Ryan join Feed.fm and help us further our mission to unlock the power of music for everyone," said Jeff Yasuda, CEO, Feed Media Group. "Ryan's part of a new breed of technologist in the B2B music space who has a unique mix of high growth tech platform leadership experience alongside a deep understanding of the music industry. His addition will strengthen Feed.fm's position to become the leader in a new category of turnkey music solutions for the world's top brands."

"What's so interesting about music distribution is that the consumer space and the business-to-business space are two completely different worlds," Morris said. "There has been tremendous progress on the problems that needed to be solved in the consumer space, but less progress has been made against finding a scalable, effective system to provide music to businesses, especially in the digital space. Feed.fm's ability to provide a music experience that's tailored to a business's needs in the same way that a streaming music service can tailor it to a specific user's need puts it in an incredible position to lead the business-to-business market."

Feed.fm is part of a new emerging category of B2B music technology companies designed to modernize how brands license and integrate music into digital experiences in order to drive engagement and growth. Feed.fm's end-to-end music licensing and distribution platform provides proven value for brands looking to substantially increase user retention rates and session lengths in any digital experience – from the latest at-home fitness device to mobile apps to hospitality and digital entertainment systems. Developers rely on Feed.fm's robust set of SDKs and APIs to get apps to market quickly.

Feed.fm is a B2B music platform that makes it easy, fast, and legal for businesses to stream major label music and make data-backed decisions to increase customer engagement. Feed.fm's comprehensive music offering includes APIs and SDKs to stream pre-cleared commercial music—compiled by the industry's best curators—complete with user analytics, payments to rights holders, and legal indemnification for our customers. Learn more at feed.fm.

