Feed Your Hungry Soul Earns Nautilus Silver and Eric Hoffer Recognition

"A perceptive spiritual guide exploring peace, wholeness, and mindful living." — BookLife/Publishers Weekly Post this

The Eric Hoffer Book Award, a distinguished international competition for independent presses, was established in memory of Eric Hoffer, one of the twentieth century's most significant social philosophers. Its mission is "to honor freethinking writers and independent books of exceptional merit." Selection to the Grand Prize Short List places a work among the competition's most distinguished titles.

The Nautilus Book Awards celebrate and honor books that support conscious living & green values, high-level wellness, positive social change and social justice, and spiritual growth. The awards recognize, honor, and promote books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, families, communities, and global citizens. Past recipients include His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Thich Nhat Hanh, Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, and Desmond Tutu.

Published by Vox Veritas Vita Press in September 2025, "Feed Your Hungry Soul" offers contemplative essays paired with visual meditations exploring themes of oneness, transformation, authenticity, and wholeness. BookLife/Publishers Weekly describes it as "a perceptive spiritual guide exploring peace, wholeness, and mindful living."

Anthony Nayagan, author of "Ancient Wisdom & Modern Leadership," notes: "This book will not tell you what to think. It will help you remember who you truly are."

Karen Brailsford, Nautilus award recipient for her book "Sacred Landscapes of the Soul," describes it as "manna for our yearning spirits."

Dr. Acquista, whose other works have received multiple awards, is a contemplative-physician whose writing makes philosophical depth accessible to everyday seekers. Readers interested in contemplative spirituality and reflective nonfiction will find resonances with authors such as Thomas Moore, Mark Nepo, and Michael Singer.

"Feed Your Hungry Soul: Awaken Your Loving Heart" is available through major retailers and Ingram distribution. The book is designed for individual reflection as well as group study, and the author is available for library programming, book discussions, Q&A sessions, and speaking engagements.

About Victor Acquista, M.D.

Victor Acquista is a retired physician, contemplative author, and founder of Vox Veritas Vita Press. He serves as Medical Research Liaison for the Contemplative Network, holds an advisory board position with Planetary Citizens, and is a founding member of the Octopus Movement. His writings explore the intersection of consciousness, science, and spirituality. He writes a regular column for BizCatalyst 360° and has contributed to Salon and other publications.

A full Media Press Kit is available at: FEED YOUR HUNGRY SOUL

Contact: Vox Veritas Vita Press [email protected] 413-626-2909

Media Contact

Victor Acquista, Vox Veritas Vita Press, 1 4136262909, [email protected], https://voxveritasvitapress.com/

SOURCE Victor Acquista