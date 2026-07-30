Feed.fm Reports 300% Growth in New Customer ARR as Music Becomes a Core Feature for AI-Era Apps

"We're seeing music move from a background feature to a strategic part of the product," said Jeff Yasuda, CEO of Feed.fm. "AI platforms and consumer apps are looking for new ways to create emotional connection, increase engagement and build recurring revenue." Post this

"We're seeing music move from a background feature to a strategic part of the product," said Jeff Yasuda, CEO of Feed.fm. "AI platforms and consumer apps are looking for new ways to create emotional connection, increase engagement and build recurring revenue. Feed.fm gives them the rights, technology and programming infrastructure to do that without spending years building a music business from scratch."

Building the Music Intelligence Layer for AI-Era Applications

Feed.fm benefits from both serving a growing category of AI-powered applications and applying machine learning across its platform to improve listener outcomes.

A growing number of AI-native products, from companion apps to smart devices, are integrating music as a meaningful, therapeutic, or engagement-driving feature, and selecting Feed.fm as the infrastructure to power it.

Feed.fm also applies machine learning across hundreds of millions of streams to improve personalization and optimize engagement outcomes for customers. This dual AI advantage, serving AI-powered apps while building AI into its own infrastructure, gives the company a compounding data edge as its multi-vertical customer base grows.

From Fitness Leader to Multi-Vertical Platform

Feed.fm built its reputation powering music inside digital fitness and wellness products, where music directly influences motivation, session quality, and retention. The same infrastructure now supports a much broader set of use cases in which music creates emotional connection, daily habit formation and premium product value.

Feed.fm's 2026 growth spans consumer wearables, family-friendly apps, and AI platforms.

"At Purple Tic, we're building AI for good. Technology designed to enhance humanity, not replace it. We're delighted to partner with Feed.fm to bring licensed music into the AWAYKON experience, creating a more immersive journey that supports wellbeing and human connection," said Luke Riboldi, CEO, Purple Tic Enterprises

"Implementing Feed.fm was the smoothest part of the entire build," said Sean Olivera, Founder, The Sound System. "With Feed.fm, it just worked, and having a team to support us made all the difference."

Feed.fm plans to announce additional Branded Music Service launches across multiple industries throughout the remainder of 2026.

Why AI-Era Apps Are Choosing Feed.fm's Branded Music Service

The company's Branded Music Service has become its fastest-growing product, enabling apps to offer station-based, major-label music streaming under their own brand. Businesses can monetize the experience through paid subscriptions, tiered premium access, sponsorships, or in-stream advertising. The white-label music solution is also deployed as an engagement and retention tool to extend session time and deepen user loyalty.

Unlike building a music product from scratch, the Branded Music Service provides everything through Feed.fm's unified music system: pre-cleared major-label and indie catalogs, expert curation, API integrations, and real-time analytics. Brands launch a complete, polished music experience without managing the legal, operational, or technical complexity.

"The question used to be whether music could move the needle," said Yasuda. "That question is settled. The question now is which brands will be first to own music as a product in their category, and which ones will cede that ground to a competitor."

Media Contact

Melissa Clark, Feed.fm, 1 4159238751, [email protected], feed.fm

SOURCE Feed.fm