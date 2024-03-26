Feeding Matters to Host Virtual Conference on Pediatric Feeding Disorder: A Fusion of Authentic Representation and Neuroscience

"Our conference highlights the real challenges and triumphs in the journey of pediatric feeding disorder, merging authentic family and professional experiences with the latest in neuroscience and treatment," Jaclyn Pederson, CEO of Feeding Matters. Post this

Bringing together an unparalleled roster of experts, including Georgia A. Malandraki, PhD, CCC-SLP, BCS-S, ASHA Fellow, who will deliver the keynote address, the conference will delve into the neurophysiology of swallowing and its implications for effective PFD management. From groundbreaking keynotes to interactive sessions, participants will gain invaluable insights and practical strategies.

Embodying the theme, the conference agenda includes insightful sessions such as "The Power of Two: The Effects and Outcomes of Peer-to-Peer Mentorship on Maternal Mental Health," highlighting the power of shared experiences in navigating the PFD journey and "Building Consensus: ARFID & PFD," to help identify areas of overlap between the eating disorder and feeding disorder diagnostic overlap.

This three-day virtual conference is unlike any other digital experience and offers 22 hours of educational content. It is endorsed by the North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (NASPGHAN) and registered with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and Illinois Early Intervention. Feeding Matters champions the collaborative care approach upholding a community-driven, digital-first mindset in all of its programs and initiatives and this conference is no different. It is a unique event where parents of children with PFD can co-learn alongside the various disciplines that also treat their children. With a commitment to fostering connections and empowering attendees with the latest research and tools, Feeding Matters is set to offer a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and advancement in the field of pediatric feeding disorder.

Since 2008, the IPFDC has been a leader in providing evidence-based education for the evaluation and treatment of children with PFD featuring intermediate and advanced-level sessions formatted into lightning talks, breakout sessions, and keynote presentations for healthcare professionals and families. With the family engagement experience also in mind, there will be a reduced cost ($35) and The Shannon Goldwater Summit for Change specifically designed for families impacted by PFD. Families are encouraged to visit: Conference Pricing to learn more.

"In a year where we aim to shine a light on the real challenges and triumphs in the journey of pediatric feeding disorder, our conference offers a curated program that not only highlights the authentic experiences of families and professionals but also explores the cutting-edge intersection of neuroscience and PFD treatment," said Jaclyn Pederson, chief executive officer of Feeding Matters. "For this year's keynote, we are honored to welcome Dr. Malandraki who is leading the way in her research and can offer insights into future innovations for the PFD field. We hope you will join us for this year's conference whether you are new to the feeding world or an experienced feeding therapist," Pederson concluded.

Visit this link to learn more about all of this year's internationally renowned presenters. You may also view their biographies and disclosures here. To register for the conference and learn more about the Shannon Goldwater Summit for Change visit: 11th Annual International PFD Conference.

To secure your registration or see the complete schedule with session descriptions for the year's most prolific and informative pediatric feeding conference, visit International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference.

About Feeding Matters

For kids with pediatric feeding disorder (PFD), every bite of food can be painful, scary, or simply impossible to swallow, potentially impeding nutrition, development, growth, and overall well-being. Yet, there is no functional system of care for PFD locally, nationally, or internationally. That's why Feeding Matters is dedicated to creating a world where children with pediatric feeding disorder will thrive. Established in 2006, Feeding Matters is the first organization in the world uniting the concerns of families with the field's leading advocates, experts, and allied healthcare professionals to ignite unprecedented change to the system of care through advocacy, education, support, and research – including a stand-alone diagnosis, the International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference, and the Infant and Child Feeding Questionnaire. In 2022, Feeding Matters reached over 240,000 individuals in 50 states and 153 countries through their programs and website.

To learn more about pediatric feeding disorder, visit feedingmatters.org

