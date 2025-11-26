Feeding Souls Expands Mission to Bring Live Music and Wellness to Students and Communities Across the U.S.

"Seeing and hearing a professional musician perform LIVE not only reveals how the music is created by other people but involves listeners in the creative act as it happens, moment by moment—that makes music more accessible," Jules Beesley, Associate Program Director of Spark Schools Post this

Paula Noe, Principal at Maplewood Elementary School, comments, "Feeding Souls Music Ministry is a life experience everyone should have at least once in their life. The heart and passion of the musicians that come into our school elevates the presence of joy and community. My students are moved by the music to sing, drum, dance, and even conga line."

Jaime's experiences have bolstered the organization's view that exposure to live music and music education offers a range of developmental and cultural benefits. It is a source of relaxation, emotional regulation and a creative outlet. During these sessions, Feeding Souls goes beyond the classroom, giving students hands-on experiences, such as discovering new instruments, which have deepened this engagement.

"Seeing and hearing a professional musician perform LIVE not only reveals how the music is created by other people but involves listeners in the creative act as it happens, moment by moment—that makes music more accessible," comments Jules Beesley, Associate Program Director of Spark Schools, "What Feeding Souls brings to young people is both exceptional and exceptionally important."

Today, Feeding Souls continues to be driven by a vision to advocate for music as a universal right and a means of social connection and healing. By providing access to live performance and creative expression, Feeding Souls seeks to strengthen community bonds and support mental well-being in underserved communities.

Feeding Souls focuses not only on children and youth in schools but also reaches out to inmates, senior citizens, and patients in medical facilities. They partner with local musicians, including Jaime Ospina, Jackie Venson, David Pulkinham, Carolyn Trowbridge and Peter Stopschinski to create uplifting experiences and extend healing musical encounters to all corners of the community.

As Feeding Souls looks to the future, the organization aims to expand by creating family-friendly events that celebrate community and healthy living.

Feeding Souls is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Press Junkie PR, Feeding Souls, 1 5123871021, [email protected], http://www.feeding-souls.org/

SOURCE Feeding Souls