Feedoptimise Launches AI Feed Agent to Help Teams Audit, Troubleshoot, and Operate Product Feeds Faster

AI Feed Agent is designed for the operational reality of feed teams, it helps to understand how current setup works, audit data quality, diagnose disapprovals, and run the actions that keep sources and feeds reliable across channels. Post this

AI Feed Agent supports three core workflows:

Understand and improve existing feed logic

Users can ask questions in plain language and get guidance tied to feed attributes and channel requirements (for example titles, categories, variants, shipping, and pricing). The agent can also propose mapping approaches, and draft rules that teams can test before rollout. It can go further by suggesting more advanced custom label logic, such as stock fragmentation or margin-based segmentation, and then guide teams step by step through setup inside the platform, including validating that the rule is configured correctly and producing the expected output.

Audit feed data for quality and compliance

AI-assisted audits surface missing or weak attributes (such as brand, GTIN, product_type, colour, and material), spot inconsistencies and anomalies (including duplicates and unusual price changes), and check common causes of disapprovals or reduced coverage such as incorrectly formatted attributes or truncated titles. When source data is thin, the agent can help extract structured attributes from existing product content to fill gaps.

Diagnose issues and run operational actions

The agent helps teams move from "what is wrong?" to "what should we do next?" by summarising root causes, translating errors into clear actions, and prioritising fixes by severity and reach. It also supports core feed operations like triggering source imports, running feed syncs, blocking or unblocking items, and scheduling updates, with visibility into what changed and what will run next.

In addition, AI Feed Agent can help confirm whether Merchant Center issues are driven by feed data versus crawling or account configuration, and validate landing page structured data (Product and Offer markup) against feed attributes to catch mismatches before they trigger errors or disapprovals.

AI Feed Agent is available now within Feedoptimise. Users can access it through a free trial to evaluate it on real catalogues, feeds, and workflows.

About Feedoptimise

Feedoptimise is a product feed management and optimisation platform that helps retailers and agencies create, modify, and syndicate product data across channels and feed formats, with tooling for feed operations, diagnostics, and optimisation.

Media Contact

Marcin, Feedoptimise, 44 170 639 2645, [email protected], https://www.feedoptimise.com/

SOURCE Feedoptimise