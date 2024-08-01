Feedzai Recognized as the Leading AI-Driven Anti-Fraud Platform by Chartis

Feedzai, recognized as the top AI-driven anti-fraud platform by Chartis Research, continues to lead in innovation and effectiveness in financial risk management. Discover how Feedzai's cutting-edge AI technology is revolutionizing fraud prevention and safeguarding financial institutions worldwide.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feedzai, a leader in the fight against financial crime, is proud to announce its recent recognition by Chartis Research as the top AI-driven anti-fraud platform. Feedzai also secured the #4 position on the overall AI list in the prestigious RiskTech AI 50 2024 ranking. This accolade highlights Feedzai's exceptional contributions to the field of AI and machine learning for financial risk management.

The RiskTech AI 50 2024 report by Chartis Research is a comprehensive analysis that evaluates the capabilities and innovations of vendors using AI in risk management. The report assesses the application of AI across various aspects, including impact, deployment, strategy, and innovation. Feedzai's ranking as the leading AI-driven anti-fraud platform underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help financial institutions detect and prevent fraud.

Key Achievements:

Top AI-Driven Anti- Fraud Platform: Feedzai's platform utilizes advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to provide real-time fraud detection and prevention, offering unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

#4 Overall in AI Ranking: Feedzai's position as a top-tier AI-driven platform among a competitive field of vendors reflects its innovative approach and significant impact on the financial industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Chartis Research as the leading AI-driven anti-fraud platform," said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer of Feedzai. "We were the first company to introduce AI as a first-class citizen in the battle against fraud, and we have continued to innovate in this field with the invaluable support of our customers. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continuously strive to deliver world-class solutions. Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of financial transactions, and this recognition further validates our efforts."

Feedzai's platform is designed to support financial institutions in managing and mitigating risks associated with fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Feedzai provides institutions with the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their customers.

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is a leading provider of AI-powered risk management solutions, helping financial institutions to detect and prevent fraud and financial crime. With a mission to make banking and commerce safe, Feedzai's technology processes trillions of dollars annually, safeguarding customers around the world. For more information, visit feedzai.com.

Media Contact

Indigo Wilmann, Feedzai, 1 4155152830, [email protected], https://feedzai.com/

SOURCE Feedzai