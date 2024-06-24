Feel Good Foods Expands With Better-For-You Burrito Launch in Whole Foods Stores

The Brand Introduces Trio of Mouthwatering Burrito Varieties, Making Craveable, Restaurant Quality Frozen Food More Accessible

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feel Good Foods, the leading gluten-free frozen comfort food brand, is thrilled to announce the availability of its three burrito varieties in Whole Foods Market. This expansion enhances convenience for consumers and underscores Feel Good Foods' dedication to offering flavorful, high-quality, and better-for-you options in the frozen food aisle.

The burritos come in three delicious varieties: Pinto Bean & Cheese, Chicken Chili Verde, and Chicken Bean & Cheese. Pinto Bean & Cheese features a hearty blend of creamy beans and Monterey Jack cheese, while the Chicken Chili Verde offers a zesty Tomatillo Poblano sauce and tender chicken. Chicken Bean & Cheese delivers a satisfying blend of savory chicken, rice, and Salsa Roja sauce. Each burrito is crafted with antibiotic-free proteins and ingredients frozen at their peak freshness to lock in maximum flavor.

"At Feel Good Foods, we believe in crafting delicious, convenient food using simple, high-quality ingredients, all without gluten, fillers, or preservatives. Our burritos reflect this commitment by offering delicious meals that can be ready in minutes," said Vanessa Phillips, Co-Founder of Feel Good Foods. "We are excited to partner with Whole Foods Market to make our delicious burritos available to even more consumers."

The launch of Feel Good Foods' burritos in Whole Foods Market stores highlights the brand's dedication to providing craveable frozen foods with real, simple ingredients. With these new offerings, Feel Good Foods continues to innovate in the frozen food category, providing delicious options that cater to a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

Feel Good Foods offers an extensive selection of products, from Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeno Bites to Potstickers, Pancake Bites, and more! Perfect for a quick snack or a meal any time of the day, Feel Good Foods combines delicious flavors with ultimate convenience.

For more information about Feel Good Foods and its burritos, visit www.feel-good-foods.com. Follow Feel Good Foods on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Feel Good Foods

Feel Good Foods offers an array of better-for-you, Certified Gluten-Free takes on classic comfort foods and snacks. Created by Co-Founder and CEO Vanessa Phillips, after a diagnosis of Celiac Disease stopped her from eating her favorite foods from her family restaurant, she teamed up with Chef Tryg Siverson to create gluten-free versions of the foods she missed most, like potstickers, mozzarella sticks, and bagels. The brand's collection of frozen fare features recipes made using a limited panel of real, simple ingredients, resulting in satisfying and nostalgic dishes that are ready in minutes.

Available in 17,000 freezer doors nationwide and grocery delivery companies such as Instacartand GoPuff, Feel Good Foods currently offers 26 items across snacking and breakfast categories and continues to lead with innovation and quality to further its mission of making delicious food with simple ingredients accessible to all. To learn more, please visit feel-good-foods.com.

Media Contact

Anna Zirpolo, Feel Good Foods, 1 3129195457, [email protected]

SOURCE Feel Good Foods