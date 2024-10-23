Feel Good Foods Launches First-Ever Gluten-Free Soup Dumplings In Frozen Aisle

The Brand's Innovative New Product Brings Authentic, Chef-Crafted, and Globally Inspired Flavors to Consumers Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feel Good Foods, the leader in better-for-you, certified gluten-free comfort foods, proudly announces the launch of its new Gluten-Free Chicken Soup Dumplings. As the first-ever gluten-free soup dumplings on the market, this innovative new product embodies Feel Good Foods' commitment to offering flavorful, restaurant-quality options in the frozen food aisle.

Certified Gluten-Free, these dumplings feature a unique rice flour blend wrapper that delivers the satisfying texture of traditional dumplings. The dumplings are filled with a mix of tender chicken, savory broth, scallions, and ginger, delivering a comforting, bold flavor. Crafted with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, they provide a wholesome, allergen-friendly option that never compromises on taste.

Ideal for a quick lunch, light dinner, or afternoon snack, these dumplings come in their own microwaveable steamer tray and are ready in just three minutes and also make a perfect side dish to complement your favorite meal. The Soup Dumplings are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Ahold Delhaize locations, expanding Feel Good Foods' innovative gluten-free offerings to an even wider audience.

The demand for ethnic and Asian frozen foods continues to rise. According to SPINS data for the 52 weeks ending September 8, 2024, soup dumplings have experienced a remarkable year-over-year growth of 233%, driven by expanded distribution. The overall Asian food category has grown by 0.6%, with natural and specialty Asian foods seeing an impressive increase of 33.0%.

The launch of Feel Good Foods' Soup Dumplings underscores the brand's dedication to offering frozen foods with simple ingredients. As the first gluten-free soup dumpling of its kind, Feel Good Foods continues to lead in innovation within the frozen food aisle, catering to consumers who seek both convenience and authentic flavor, without compromising on quality.

"We're excited to introduce our gluten-free soup dumplings—an innovative option that's never been available before! Now, everyone can savor the deliciousness of this popular restaurant dish right at home," said Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods."These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to providing simple, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Feel Good Foods has a wide range of crave-worthy products ideal for a quick snack or a meal any time of day, from Jalapeno Bites to Mozzarella Sticks, Potstickers, Pancake Bites, and more. For more information about Feel Good Foods, visit www.feel-good-foods.com. Follow Feel Good Foods on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Feel Good Foods

Feel Good Foods offers an array of better-for-you, Certified Gluten-Free takes on classic comfort foods and snacks. Created by Co-Founder and CEO Vanessa Phillips, after a diagnosis of Celiac Disease stopped her from eating her favorite foods from her family restaurant, she created gluten-free versions of the foods she missed most, like potstickers, mozzarella sticks, and pancake bites. The brand's collection of frozen fare features recipes made using a limited panel of real, simple ingredients, resulting in satisfying and nostalgic dishes that are ready in minutes. Available in 17,000 freezer doors nationwide and grocery delivery companies such as Instacart and GoPuff, Feel Good Foods currently offers 26 items across snacking and breakfast categories and continues to lead with innovation and quality to further its mission of making delicious food with simple ingredients accessible to all. To learn more, please visit feel-good-foods.com.

