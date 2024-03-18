Feel the Power of America's Supercar: Discover the 2024 Chevy Corvette Stingray at Carl Black Chevy Nashville!

The 2024 Chevy Corvette Stingray is more than a car; it's an invitation to thrill. Post this

For the speed aficionado who craves affordability, the 2024 Corvette Stingray with a starting MSRP of $68,300 is a way to live the dream. Accelerating from 0 to 60 MPH in a mere 2.9 seconds and reaching a top track speed of 194 MPH, it secures its place as America's supercar without breaking the bank. Remarkably, it achieves up to 27 MPG on the highway, setting a new standard of performance paired with fuel efficiency.

-Thrilling Performance

With a choice between a 490 or 495-horsepower V8 engine, the Stingray promises a visceral driving experience. Opt for the Performance Exhaust or Z51 package to take acceleration and top speed to breathtaking levels. The standard 8-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures smooth control, while the Magnetic Selective Ride Control™ 4.0 adapts to the road's nuances in milliseconds. View an in-depth analysis of the Corvette's stunning performance here.

-Personalized Driving Pleasure

Tailor your drive with the Driver Mode Selector offering preset modes like Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track, along with customizable MyMode. For ultimate personalization, there's Z Mode, empowering you to fine-tune every aspect of your drive.

-Customization Beyond Boundaries

Express your style with new wheel options and accessories, providing endless customization possibilities for your Corvette's appearance.

-Luxury and Performance in Every Detail

Indulge in luxurious seating options, from the Napa leather comfort of the GT1 seat to the carbon-fiber trim and added support of the GT2 seat. The Competition Sport seat caters to track enthusiasts with aggressive bolsters and high-wear performance textiles.

-Technological Innovation

The Driver Mode Selector isn't just about performance; it also lets you electronically calibrate up to 12 performance variables, giving you complete control. The available Front Lift System raises your Corvette almost two inches at low speeds, ensuring you navigate obstacles with ease. The Performance Data Recorder acts as your digital driving coach, capturing and analyzing performance metrics for an immersive understanding of your driving skills.

-Entertainment and Connectivity

Elevate your driving experience with the 12-inch Diagonal Reconfigurable Digital Instrument Display and the available 14-Speaker Bose Performance Series Sound System, turning your Stingray into a rolling concert hall.

-Variety to Suit Your Taste

With six trims to choose from, there's a Stingray for every driving enthusiast, each offering a unique blend of features and performance.

-Where to Find the 2024 Chevy Corvette Stingray near Nashville

Embark on an exhilarating driving experience at Carl Black Chevy Nashville. The 2024 Chevy Corvette Stingray is more than a car; it's an invitation to thrill. View our research page to get the full story. Visit us today and let the excitement begin! Find your American supercar at Carl Black Chevy Nashville.

