Feel Therapeutics Announces Study Results of their Proprietary Digital Precision Medicine Platform, Validating Promising Impact on Mental Health Conditions

Feel is leading the way by bringing precision medicine to mental health, starting with the collection of continuous passive and objective data from their proprietary Digital Precision Medicine Platform. Through this platform, Feel translates complex and heterogeneous data to generate a 360-degree view of a patient's mental health. This information serves as a foundation for real-time, personalized support and interventions 24/7/365.

"Our vision is a world where precision medicine advances the treatment of mental health, enabling proactive and personalized interventions and, ultimately, empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives," said George Eleftheriou, CEO and co-founder of Feel Therapeutics. "The momentum in this field is undeniable, and by leveraging digital and physiological data from wearables and our mobile phones, we have an incredible opportunity to support individuals in the real world in a personalized way. Whether digital or pharmaceutical interventions, the goal is delivering the right treatment to the right patient at the right time, transforming the management and outcomes in mental health."

Feel Therapeutics, building on the success of their previous study, has demonstrated that their Digital Precision Medicine Platform not only improves outcomes in depression and anxiety (MDD/GAD) but also extends its benefits to address chronic conditions. A recently released feasibility and usability study reaffirms the platform's value for adults exhibiting ADHD symptomatology while dealing with coexisting depressive or anxiety symptoms – a common use case for the Feel platform.

"Mental and behavioral health is long overdue for its precision medicine revolution," said Haris Tsirmpas, Co-Founder and CTO of Feel Therapeutics. "In the past, the field leaned heavily on self-reported questionnaires due to a lack of objective measurements. Now, with data collected from wearable devices and mobile sensors, but also voice, video, text, and passive behavioral data, we can extract digital phenotypes and insights. This data paves the way for personalizing treatments, bringing the field closer to the vision of precision medicine. Our goal remains clear: to provide everyone with access to the right diagnoses and care based on reliable, objective data."

Feel has partnerships with four of the largest pharma and life science companies to generate evidence in clinical and real-world studies, as well as to improve adherence and patient outcomes alongside medications.

