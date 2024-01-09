Feel Therapeutics Brings Michel Vounatsos as Chairman Of The Advisory Board, and Secures New Funding to Advance Digital Precision Medicine for Mental Health

Feel Therapeutics welcomes Michel Vounatsos, former Biogen CEO, as Advisory Board Chairman. Securing new funds from Satori Neuro and Metavallon VC, Feel aims to fuel their expansion plans. Along with the new funding, Amy Kruse, Satori Neuro's Chief Investment Officer, joins the Board of Directors. Post this

Michel Vounatsos brings a wealth of experience and insight, having spearheaded Biogen, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies in CNS and neuroscience. His strategic guidance and leadership will be pivotal in driving Feel's mission to transform mental and behavioral health. In addition to his role at Biogen, Vounatsos was President at Merck & Co. and held various roles of increasing responsibility from 1996 to 2016, where he significantly grew the business and led strategic developments. His global life science expertise in neuroscience and beyond will bring a depth of insight crucial for advancing Feel's objectives.

"I am excited to join Feel Therapeutics at this pivotal moment in their journey," said Michel Vounatsos. "The convergence of data and mental health is creating unprecedented opportunities in the behavioral health arena. Feel's approach to precision medicine in mental & behavioral health can transform how we manage, monitor, and treat those conditions. I look forward to contributing to Feel's vision to improve outcomes for individuals around the globe."

The team also welcomes Amy Kruse, Chief Investment Officer of Satori Neuro, a pioneering fund focused on mental health, neurotechnology, and human flourishing, to the board joining after Satori Neuro's investment in Feel. The funding will support Feel's mission to bring objective data and passive monitoring to the way we diagnose manage and care for mental health.

"I'm inspired by the potential to disrupt traditional mental health paradigms," said Amy Kruse. "Feel's approach to digital precision medicine aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation in healthcare. I am eager to contribute to a team that promises to enhance mental health management and empower patients with deeper, data-driven insights into their well-being."

Feel has partnered with several of the largest pharma and life science companies to generate evidence in clinical and real-world studies and improve adherence and patient outcomes alongside medications. Last year, Feel also added a US patent for their Emotion Detection Technology to their patent portfolio and published 5 studies in peer-reviewed journals. As the company expands its activities, it is actively recruiting for several business development, operational, and technology roles in Athens and San Francisco.

About Feel Therapeutics:

Feel Therapeutics is a Digital Precision Medicine company bringing objective and passive monitoring to reinvent the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental & behavioral health.

The company is backed by top-tier investors and partners with Pharmaceutical companies and CROs to generate evidence and bring precision Drug+ and DTx solutions to market as standalone or alongside medications.

Feel Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Europe.

Media Contact

Cameron Gordon, JDI, 410-504-9380, [email protected]

SOURCE JDI