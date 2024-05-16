Feel Therapeutics Granted 2nd Patent for Emotion AI Technology Post this

Feel Therapeutics' AI technology passively and continuously monitors physiological signals through a proprietary wearable device, mobile phone sensors, voice, video, and the Feel application to detect emotional changes. To ensure even more precise measurement of the user's mood state, Feel's wearable device incorporates several sensors, including a continuous electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, Photoplethysmography (PPG), Skin Temperature, Inertial Measurements, as well as an Environmental Temperature and Humidity Sensor. These enhancements bolster the accuracy and reliability of emotion detection, minimizing the impact of external factors on collected physiological data.

This latest patent underscores Feel Therapeutics' unwavering commitment to decoding mental health through advanced technology. The Emotion Detection Technology developed by Feel Therapeutics integrates cutting-edge machine learning and signal processing algorithms and methods. These algorithms analyze a fusion of multimodal data such as physiological as well as voice & video data to develop emotion AI technology and identify patterns corresponding to specific emotional changes, offering personalized support and/or real-time therapeutic interventions.

Haris Tsirmpas, PhD, co-founder, and CTO of Feel Therapeutics, emphasized the significance of the new patent, stating, "This extension to our previous patent underscores Feel Therapeutics' ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in mental health AI technology. Our Emotion Detection Technology, powered by advanced AI algorithms that we have meticulously developed and refined, represents a pivotal tool for unraveling the intricacies of human emotion and delivering tailored support to individuals in need."

This patent exemplifies Feel's steadfast dedication to ushering in the era of digital precision medicine in psychiatry, neuroscience, and beyond. "Our patent further solidifies Feel Therapeutics' position as a leader in digital precision medicine for mental and behavioral health" stated George Eleftheriou, CEO and co-founder of Feel Therapeutics. "By continuously refining and expanding our proprietary technology, we aim to reinvent the way we diagnose, monitor, and care for mental health through continuous and passive monitoring."

Feel's patent for emotion detection through AI technology is a cornerstone of the expansive patent portfolio and intellectual property of the company, reflective of years of relentless innovation and expertise. In tandem with their ongoing advancements, including a robust portfolio focused on digital biomarkers for mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD as well as sleep and stress related conditions. Feel Therapeutics is steadfast in its mission to further enhance personalized, data-driven digital precision medicine for mental health.

Feel Therapeutics is a Digital Precision Medicine company bringing continuous and passive monitoring to reinvent the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental health.

The company is backed by top-tier investors (e.g., Felicis, Anthemis, SOSV, Satori, et al.) and partners with several top Pharmaceutical companies and CROs to monitor patients 24/7/365 and deliver precise support or interventions.

For more information about our work in mental health care, visit www.feeltherapeutics.com.

Eri Christogianni, Feel Therapeutics, 30 6948952328, [email protected], https://www.feeltherapeutics.com/

