Feeldom Serves as the Official Bag for the U.S. Blind Baseball Association (USBBA)

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEELDOM is an innovative leader in hand-crafted adaptive bags and backpacks. Every bag is designed and hand-made from locally sourced materials in South Korea, providing the highest quality for all customers.

With a focus on the disability community, FEELDOM created the first self-standing Braille backpack called the City Block. The City Block backpack for the blind and low-vision individuals features their Performance Block signature Braille design patches to quickly identify the outer four pockets, a zippered and customizable cane pouch, a waterproof rain cover, and lockable D-rings to secure all belongings.

Believing that whether able-bodied or disabled, everyone deserves accesses to high-quality fashionable gear, FEELDOM created the Jayu Crossbody. Jayu means freedom in Korean, and this adaptable bag gives you exactly that. With adjustable and removable straps for a wheelchair, heavy duty clips, premium double-ring zippers, and a high-contrast lining, this bag is nothing like your dad's fanny pack.

"We hope to see a world where all people can live comfortably, regardless of their disability," said Julia Kim, founder, and CEO of FEELDOM. "We believe everyone deserves to look good and feel good. With each bag we make, we bring that hope to another person."

This past summer, FEELDOM ran a 1 + 1 promotion where, for every City Block backpack purchased, another was donated to the USBBA. This promotion led to FEELDOM becoming the corporate sponsor of the Blind Baseball Team USA, which is based in New York.

"The FEELDOM City Block bag has been such a blessing to our team and specifically to me as a frequent traveler," said baseball team member Kiana V. Glanton. "I love that my needs as a visually-impaired person have been considered all the way down to a pouch for my white cane!"

FEELDOM bags are available for purchase world-wide and offer a five-year warranty. Bags and products are available on http://www.feeldomlife.com.

ABOUT FEELDOM

FEELDOM, Co., Ltd. is the innovative leader in premium hand-crafted adaptive bags and backpacks. An official social enterprise corporation based in Seoul, South Korea, and a branch in Seattle, WA, FEELDOM was the first company to design a self-standing Braille backpack system for people who are visually impaired, called the CITY BLOCK. Originally specializing in wheelchair bags, the company was founded in 2019 by clothing designer Julia Mikyoung Kim, and continues to be a woman-owned-and-operated small business striving to create the finest quality backpacks with designs so incredible that they empower anybody, with or without a disability.

