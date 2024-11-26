Feeling the Holiday Pressure? Shaping Freedom's AI Prompts Help Navigate Stress

Shaping Freedom, led by Lisane Basquiat, introduces Prompted, an AI-powered series of prompts to ease holiday stress. Launching November 25, it offers practical solutions for emotional balance and personal wellness.
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Shaping Freedom is transforming how we cope with stress by combining personal wellness with the power of AI. Under the leadership of founder Lisane Basquiat, Prompted delivers ten curated AI prompts designed to help individuals stay grounded and navigate holiday stress. The series will roll out twice weekly from November 25 through December 23, 2024, across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
The holiday season, often romanticized as a time of joy, is a major source of stress and anxiety. According to the American Heart Association, 63% of Americans find the holidays more stressful than tax season, and nearly 60 million people nationwide are dealing with mental health challenges—a number that continues to rise.
At the same time, artificial intelligence has entered the cultural mainstream, with 55% of Americans now using generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. ChatGPT alone became the fastest-growing application in history, reaching 100 million users within two months—outpacing both Instagram and Facebook.
Shaping Freedom's Prompted series taps into AI's growing popularity to address holiday stress head-on. These simple yet impactful prompts offer practical solutions to common seasonal challenges, such as managing family dynamics, reducing stress triggers, and bridging divides with loved ones.
By copying and pasting the prompts into platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, users can receive instant, personalized insights tailored to their needs. Regular users of ChatGPT can personalize their recommendations by adding "Based on what you know about me" before any of the prompts provided. This customizes the responses based on the conversations and interactions users have had with the platform to date. While not considered medical advice, the prompts offer practical insights that can help alleviate the various forms of stress so many of us experience during the holiday season.
"Our goal is to provide accessible, immediate support during a time that can be particularly challenging," said Lisane Basquiat, a recognized leader in personal development and founder of Shaping Freedom. "By leveraging AI, we're offering practical tools to help individuals maintain emotional balance, navigate tricky family dynamics, and reclaim a sense of joy during the holidays."
This initiative dovetails with Shaping Freedom's broader mission, reflected in the upcoming 2025 Shape Your Foundation series. This multi-format program includes immersive workshops, courses, and a private community designed to foster personal growth and emotional resilience year-round.
To access the Prompted content series, follow Shaping Freedom on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok at @ShapingFreedom. Register at ShapingFreedom.com for early access savings on the 2025 Shape Your Foundation series.
About Shaping Freedom
Founded by Lisane Basquiat, Shaping Freedom is dedicated to empowering individuals through personal development and mental health support. Lisane, who has been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, The Today Show, and NPR, among others, is a transformative leader in personal growth and empowerment. As co-curator of the acclaimed art exhibition Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©, she blends her corporate expertise, artistic heritage, and passion for well-being to help individuals reclaim their lives and embrace meaningful change.
