Feeling the Holiday Pressure? Shaping Freedom's AI Prompts Help Navigate Stress

At the same time, artificial intelligence has entered the cultural mainstream, with 55% of Americans now using generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. ChatGPT alone became the fastest-growing application in history, reaching 100 million users within two months—outpacing both Instagram and Facebook.

Shaping Freedom's Prompted series taps into AI's growing popularity to address holiday stress head-on. These simple yet impactful prompts offer practical solutions to common seasonal challenges, such as managing family dynamics, reducing stress triggers, and bridging divides with loved ones.

By copying and pasting the prompts into platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, users can receive instant, personalized insights tailored to their needs. Regular users of ChatGPT can personalize their recommendations by adding "Based on what you know about me" before any of the prompts provided. This customizes the responses based on the conversations and interactions users have had with the platform to date. While not considered medical advice, the prompts offer practical insights that can help alleviate the various forms of stress so many of us experience during the holiday season.

"Our goal is to provide accessible, immediate support during a time that can be particularly challenging," said Lisane Basquiat, a recognized leader in personal development and founder of Shaping Freedom. "By leveraging AI, we're offering practical tools to help individuals maintain emotional balance, navigate tricky family dynamics, and reclaim a sense of joy during the holidays."

This initiative dovetails with Shaping Freedom's broader mission, reflected in the upcoming 2025 Shape Your Foundation series. This multi-format program includes immersive workshops, courses, and a private community designed to foster personal growth and emotional resilience year-round.

Founded by Lisane Basquiat, Shaping Freedom is dedicated to empowering individuals through personal development and mental health support. Lisane, who has been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, The Today Show, and NPR, among others, is a transformative leader in personal growth and empowerment. As co-curator of the acclaimed art exhibition Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©, she blends her corporate expertise, artistic heritage, and passion for well-being to help individuals reclaim their lives and embrace meaningful change.

