FEI Chicago - 12th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards

The Chicago Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), the premier association for financial leaders in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the annual Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards program, to be held tonight at 7:00 PM at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 12th year, this celebration recognizes and honors Chicago area financial leaders who have made exceptional contributions to their organizations. More information about FEI Chicago and the Chicago CFO of the Year Awards® can be found at www.chicagocfo.org

The Master of Ceremonies for the event is Ravi Baichwal, co–anchor of ABC 7 weekday afternoon and evening newscasts.

Awards are presented in 6 categories:

  • Mid–Size Private Companies
  • Large Private Companies
  • Small Not–For–Profits
  • Mid–Size Not–For–Profits
  • Large Not–For–Profits
  • Public Companies

The finalists in each category are as follows:

Mid–Size Private

  • Paul Ainsworth – Cozzini Brothers
  • Sarah Rigsbee – Farmer's Fridge
  • Sue Sell – Snapsheet
  • Tim Young – NexTerra Wine Company

Large Private

  • Darin Aprati – Rose Paving
  • Matthew Brown – SEKO Logistics
  • Joel Jorgensen – B2B Industrial Packaging
  • Lori Sherwood – Parts Town

Small Not–For–Profits

  • Lori Altman – Central Baptist Village
  • Jennifer Dunleavy – Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • Lindy Loyet – Elevate
  • Joel PomerenkCara Collective
  • Marcia Rubin – Music Institute of Chicago

Mid–Size Not–For–Profits

  • LeMonte Booker – Field Museum of Natural History
  • Jason Bormann – Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority
  • Jeff Brown – Navy Pier
  • Gary Gordon – Shedd Aquarium
  • Emma Hershey – Clearbrook

Large Not–For–Profits

  • Boaz Blumovitz – Jewish United Fund
  • Wayne MagdziarzLoyola University Chicago
  • Patricia O'NeilRush University System for Health
  • Maribel Rodriguez – City Colleges of Chicago
  • Ivan SamsteinUniversity of Chicago Health System

Public

  • John Kelly – Huron Consulting Group
  • Dave MarbergerConagra Brands
  • Michelle Hook – Portillo's
  • Michael Shapiro – Option Care Health
  • Nathan Winters – Zebra Technologies

FEI Chicago thanks its sponsor partners for this event: Aon, Associated Bank, Ceridian, KPMG, Tatum and media partner Crain's Chicago Business.

