FEI Chicago - 12th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards

The Chicago Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), the premier association for financial leaders in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the annual Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards program, to be held tonight at 7:00 PM at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 12th year, this celebration recognizes and honors Chicago area financial leaders who have made exceptional contributions to their organizations. More information about FEI Chicago and the Chicago CFO of the Year Awards® can be found at www.chicagocfo.org

The Master of Ceremonies for the event is Ravi Baichwal, co–anchor of ABC 7 weekday afternoon and evening newscasts.

Awards are presented in 6 categories:

Mid–Size Private Companies

Large Private Companies

Small Not–For–Profits

Mid–Size Not–For–Profits

Large Not–For–Profits

Public Companies

The finalists in each category are as follows:

Mid–Size Private

Paul Ainsworth – Cozzini Brothers

– Cozzini Brothers Sarah Rigsbee – Farmer's Fridge

Sue Sell – Snapsheet

– Snapsheet Tim Young – NexTerra Wine Company

Large Private

Darin Aprati – Rose Paving

– Rose Paving Matthew Brown – SEKO Logistics

– SEKO Joel Jorgensen – B2B Industrial Packaging

– B2B Industrial Packaging Lori Sherwood – Parts Town

Small Not–For–Profits

Lori Altman – Central Baptist Village

– Central Baptist Village Jennifer Dunleavy – Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education

Lindy Loyet – Elevate

Joel Pomerenk – Cara Collective

Cara Marcia Rubin – Music Institute of Chicago

Mid–Size Not–For–Profits

LeMonte Booker – Field Museum of Natural History

– Field Museum of Natural History Jason Bormann – Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority

– Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Jeff Brown – Navy Pier

– Navy Pier Gary Gordon – Shedd Aquarium

– Shedd Emma Hershey – Clearbrook

Large Not–For–Profits

Boaz Blumovitz – Jewish United Fund

Wayne Magdziarz – Loyola University Chicago

Patricia O'Neil – Rush University System for Health

Maribel Rodriguez – City Colleges of Chicago

Ivan Samstein – University of Chicago Health System

Public

John Kelly – Huron Consulting Group

– Huron Consulting Group Dave Marberger – Conagra Brands

Conagra Michelle Hook – Portillo's

– Portillo's Michael Shapiro – Option Care Health

Nathan Winters – Zebra Technologies

FEI Chicago thanks its sponsor partners for this event: Aon, Associated Bank, Ceridian, KPMG, Tatum and media partner Crain's Chicago Business.

