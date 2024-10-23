FEI Silicon Valley Chapter Celebrates Excellence at Second Annual Women CFO of the Year Awards

"These awards showcase the incredible talent and leadership of women in finance across the Bay Area" Post this

"These awards showcase the incredible talent and leadership of women in finance across the Bay Area," said Scott Taylor, President of FEI-SV. "We're proud to recognize these outstanding CFOs who are driving innovation and excellence in their organizations and inspiring the next generation of finance leaders."

Award nominees were selected from a spectrum of public and private companies, including private nonprofit companies, private companies with <$50M revenue, private companies with $50M+ revenue, and public companies.

Winners were selected by an independent committee from a competitive pool of nominees. The selection process involved extensive evaluation, thoughtful discussion, and careful consideration to ensure integrity and fairness.

This year's winners include the following:

Katie M. Breitenbach is a Chief Financial Officer/Finance Exec/Board Member having worked with VC-backed high-growth companies in finance and operations to rapidly excel to the next milestones. Katie has remained a generalist, helping operate in the following industries: AI/robotics, SaaS, hardware, life science, climate initiatives, supply chain, bitcoin, digital media, e-commerce, event, non-profit, incubator/funds. During Katie's career, she has had four international postings and positive outcomes including one IPO, three M&A, >30 cap-raise transactions, and >$1 billion secured w/ entrepreneurs. As a finance exec and board member, Katie started her career in investment banking, working with emerging markets, IPOs and ADR listings. Katie graduated from UC Berkeley with a research opportunity at Oxford University.

Michelle DeBella joined JumpCloud as Chief Financial Officer in June 2022, where she spearheads the company's finance, procurement, legal and strategic program management departments and drives initiatives to optimize finance and business processes for global expansion. With a distinguished career spanning executive positions at HP, Uber, and Lyft, DeBella has consistently demonstrated her ability to foster growth and innovation in tech-forward companies. Her leadership extends beyond finance, as she actively champions diversity and inclusion initiatives. In recognition of her efforts, DeBella was named one of 2019's 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council.

Nancy Erba is Infinera's Chief Financial and Accounting Officer and is responsible for the Company's global finance strategy and organization, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, internal audit, investor relations, IT, and government affairs. With over 30 years of financial experience, including leadership roles at Seagate Technology, Erba's expertise in managing complex M&A integrations, business operations, and strategic planning has been invaluable to Infinera's growth. She holds an MBA from Baylor University and a BA in Mathematics from Smith College. Erba's commitment to community and industry advancement is evident in her roles on the Board of Directors for Notre Dame High School in San Jose and the Smith College Business Network.

Theresa A. Matacia, CFA, QRD®, brings her extensive experience in global Technology Software and Services to her role as Chief Financial Officer at Momentum for Health, a leading nonprofit behavioral health organization. As an outcomes-driven leader, Matacia has positioned companies for growth and scale by guiding strategic opportunities, with a talent for solving complex problems in rapidly changing environments. With a passion for mission-driven Board Service, Theresa leverages her unique experience as Audit Chair for the Institute on Aging's board of directors.

In the future, the FEI-SV Women CFO of the Year Awards will continue to highlight the vital role of women executives in shaping the financial landscape of Silicon Valley and beyond.

About FEI Silicon Valley

Financial Executives International (FEI) Silicon Valley chapter is the leading professional organization for finance professionals in the Bay Area. With more than 200 members, it has been named one of the most innovative chapters of its parent organization — Financial Executives International — which has more than 10,000 global members.

FEI Silicon Valley provides unique opportunities for members to continually develop their education, career and connections. The organization provides a truly unique forum to meet at live events; attend general peer-to-peer networking events or webinars; gain access to the rest of the worldwide FEI members; and benefit from advocacy efforts, research and the organization's career center. FEI Silicon Valley is found online at www.feisv.org.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

