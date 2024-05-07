FEI's 2024 Financial Leadership Summit: Elevating Leadership Through Storytelling and Technology

"Financial excellence is driven by strong leadership, which is achieved through continuous learning and education", notes Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, FEI and FERF. Post this

"Financial excellence is driven by strong leadership, which is achieved through continuous learning and education", notes Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, FEI and FERF. "With this in mind, we designed our conference agenda to equip attendees with the latest financial strategies, industry trends, and innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace."

The agenda features a lineup of distinguished speakers and thought-provoking sessions curated by FEI's membership-driven organization. Highlights include:

Data-Driven Leadership: Elevating Your Communication Game

Leadership Strategies for Navigating Fraud Risks in the Age of AI and ChatGPT

Risks in the Age of AI and ChatGPT Generative AI: From Disruption to Transformation

Agility and Automation in the Financial Close

Attracting Top Talent with Meaningful Work

The Evolving Role of Finance: Five Topics Shaping the Finance Leader Agenda

In addition to these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in networking events, fostering valuable connections with peers and industry experts. Following the conference, attendees can participate in a post-conference workshop titled "Chief Capital Officer: Catalyst for Board Director and CEO Excellence." This session will provide insights into the evolving role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and equip attendees with the skills to drive sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.

FEI's Financial Leadership Summit is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and to the premier sponsors and exhibitors who make this event possible.

For full agenda details and registration, visit http://www.financialexecutives.org/summit.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

Media Contact

Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, [email protected], www.crimsoncommunicates.com

Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, [email protected], www.financialexecutives.org

SOURCE FEI