FEI's ESG Updates Conference to Deliver Key Insights for Finance Professionals Related to SEC and Other Regulatory Sustainability Rules

Virtual Event to Showcase Insights from Leading ESG Standard Setters and Best Practices from Fortune 500 Companies
MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International(FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for the ESG Updates Conference. The event will be hosted virtually on March 26 and 27 and will focus on the most top-of-mind questions among finance leaders around recent regulatory updates. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 12 CPE credits.
Conference participants will hear from a leading ESG standard-setter, ESG reporting framework experts, and ESG Controllers and reporting leaders from Fortune 500 Companies. Other prominent thought leaders include Verity Chegar, Board Member, ISSB, Prat Bhatt, Board Member, Seagate Technology, RingCentral, and CAQ and Rudi Bless, Chief Accounting Officer, Bank of America.
"Now that the SEC Climate rule has been finalized, companies have clarity around most major ESG reporting requirements which allows them to look at the ESG reporting landscape holistically and be confident moving forward with implementation plans," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI and FERF. "This year's ESG Updates Conference will help finance leaders combine insight and best practices from presenters with the rigor and the acumen they already possess to accelerate their organization's sustainability reporting."
For the full conference agenda, speakers, details or to register, please visit: http://www.financialexecutives.org/esg2024.
FEI's ESG Updates Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and event sponsors including American Express Global Business Travel, Deloitte, DFIN, EY, KPMG, Persefoni, and PwC.
