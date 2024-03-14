FEI's ESG Updates Conference to Deliver Key Insights for Finance Professionals Related to SEC and Other Regulatory Sustainability Rules

"Now that the SEC Climate rule has been finalized, companies have clarity around most major ESG reporting requirements which allows them to look at the ESG reporting landscape holistically and be confident moving forward with implementation plans," said Andrej Suskavcevic, Pres. & CEO of FEI & FERF. Post this

"Now that the SEC Climate rule has been finalized, companies have clarity around most major ESG reporting requirements which allows them to look at the ESG reporting landscape holistically and be confident moving forward with implementation plans," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI and FERF. "This year's ESG Updates Conference will help finance leaders combine insight and best practices from presenters with the rigor and the acumen they already possess to accelerate their organization's sustainability reporting."

For the full conference agenda, speakers, details or to register, please visit: http://www.financialexecutives.org/esg2024.

FEI's ESG Updates Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and event sponsors including American Express Global Business Travel, Deloitte, DFIN, EY, KPMG, Persefoni, and PwC.

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

