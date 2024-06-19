FEI's Future of Technology in Finance Forum to Focus on Staying Ahead in the Finance Function

Agenda to Address Artificial Intelligence, the Cultural Change in Finance Transformation, Planning and Forecasting Data Strategies and ESG Data Process Journeys
MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for the Future of Technology in Finance Forum. Hosted virtually on June 25, the event will provide finance and accounting professionals with the knowledge and tools essential to thrive in the finance function of the future. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 7 CPE credits.
Attendees will hear insights from experts and discover firsthand how technology is reshaping accounting and finance departments. Speakers will share real-world examples and discuss the latest cutting-edge technologies from AI and ESG advancements to groundbreaking financial planning tools.
"As technology continues to redefine finance, it's essential for leaders and their teams to stay informed, adapt, and innovate," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President & CEO, Financial Executives International, and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "At this year's Future of Technology in Finance Forum, attendees will learn actionable strategies to harness technology effectively, driving growth and profitability for their organization."
Agenda Highlights
Finance and IT industry leaders from ServiceNow Inc., Deloitte Consulting LLP, Microsoft, KPMG US, Ernst & Young LLP and BYU will join sessions to discuss:
- A Brief History of the Future of AI
- Generative AI and Machine Learning Use Cases for Finance Departments
- Culture Change in Finance Transformation
- Planning and Forecasting Data Strategies
- ESG Data and Process Journeys
For additional conference information, speaker details, and registration, please visit http://www.financialexecutives.org/futuretechforum24.
The Future of Technology in Finance Forum is made possible by the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) and event supporters and sponsors, American Express Global Business Travel, EY, KPMG, Microsoft, Pigment, and ServiceNow.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
Media Contact
Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, [email protected], www.financialexecutives.org
Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, [email protected], www.crimsoncommunicates.com
SOURCE FEI
Share this article