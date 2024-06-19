FEI's Future of Technology in Finance Forum to Focus on Staying Ahead in the Finance Function

"As technology continues to redefine finance, it's essential for leaders and their teams to stay informed, adapt, and innovate," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President & CEO, FEI and FERF. Post this

"As technology continues to redefine finance, it's essential for leaders and their teams to stay informed, adapt, and innovate," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President & CEO, Financial Executives International, and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "At this year's Future of Technology in Finance Forum, attendees will learn actionable strategies to harness technology effectively, driving growth and profitability for their organization."

Agenda Highlights

Finance and IT industry leaders from ServiceNow Inc., Deloitte Consulting LLP, Microsoft, KPMG US, Ernst & Young LLP and BYU will join sessions to discuss:

A Brief History of the Future of AI

Generative AI and Machine Learning Use Cases for Finance Departments

Culture Change in Finance Transformation

Planning and Forecasting Data Strategies

ESG Data and Process Journeys

For additional conference information, speaker details, and registration, please visit http://www.financialexecutives.org/futuretechforum24.

The Future of Technology in Finance Forum is made possible by the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) and event supporters and sponsors, American Express Global Business Travel, EY, KPMG, Microsoft, Pigment, and ServiceNow.

