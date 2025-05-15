Felicia Marcus on Climate Justice, Wetland Restoration, and Youth Water Leadership - Now on Voice America

Stanford environmental leader joins Net Zero Speaks to explore nature-based climate solutions, equity, and the power of youth-led action

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Missed it on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel? Now you can listen to Stanford's Felicia Marcus on Net Zero Speaks via Voice America.

Produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement, this compelling podcast explores how wetlands, beavers, and youth leadership are reshaping the global fight for climate resilience.

In conversation with youth climate activist, entrepreneur and host Cherry Sung, Felicia Marcus—renowned environmental policy expert, Stanford Fellow, and former Chair of California's State Water Resources Control Board—shares transformative insights on water equity and climate justice. From nature-based solutions like wetland restoration and beaver reintroduction to innovative policy and public-private collaboration, Marcus offers a blueprint for a sustainable future.

Cherry Sung reflects on three essential lessons from their conversation:

"Nature-based solutions like wetlands and beaver restoration are not just symbolic—they're working. We also learned how innovative financing and policy tools can make climate solutions sustainable, especially when equity is front and center. Engaging Indigenous and marginalized communities in these decisions is not optional—it's essential."

The podcast is part of Net Zero Speaks, a global youth-curated series spotlighting leading voices in climate innovation, resilience, and justice.

Catch the full podcast now on Voice America

