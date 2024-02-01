Felis Consulting LLC Celebrates 5 Years of Excellence and Record Revenue Year

"I'm just so proud to be a trusted partner to so many organizations that do incredible work under the biggest challenges. I've dedicated my life's work to helping them best achieve theirs," Ludlum says. Post this

"I'm just so proud to be a trusted partner to so many organizations that do incredible work under the biggest challenges. I've dedicated my life's work to helping them best achieve theirs," Ludlum says.

Ludlum proudly reveals that Felis Consulting LLC has achieved unprecedented success in the past fiscal year, setting a new standard for revenue generation. This accomplishment underscores the company's unique dedication to addressing the distinct challenges and opportunities faced by small zoological institutions. Even with a business philosophy of "Growing Small," whereby Felis Consulting's success is defined by mission achievement rather than by earned revenues, the firm has experienced more than 120% growth in revenue since 2019.

"I keep hearing that I should grow. Add employees. Take on more projects. But doing that means losing what makes Felis special. I have very low overhead, so I can keep my fees low. Being a single-woman shop means I can only take on a limited number of clients at any time, which ensures the highest quality of consulting possible," Ludlum says, explaining her "growing small" philosophy.

Over the past half-decade, Felis Consulting LLC has set itself apart as a pioneer in the art of tailoring master plans, strategies, and designs for small zoological institutions. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by limited time, staffing, space, and funding, Ludlum's innovative approach has reshaped the landscape of zoo planning and design by recognizing the need for providing high-level, world-class expertise to those for whom it was historically unaffordable.

Ludlum describes Felis Consulting LLC as a firm that believes in the "small and mighty," a philosophy shared with clients who understand the potential for extraordinary impact with limited resources. The company's five-year anniversary is not just a celebration of past achievements but a reaffirmation of the shared mission to empower and elevate small zoological institutions.

"We are kindred spirits, my clients and Felis Consulting. We are the small and mighty," Ludlum says.

About Stacey Ludlum:

With a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and a Master of Landscape Architecture degree, Ludlum has been at the forefront of zoo design for more than 20 years, working with large, world-renowned clients around the world including multi-billion-dollar projects prior to founding Felis Consulting. Her unique blend of expertise marries the understanding of animal behavior with the artistry of landscape architecture underscored by a strong business savvy creating innovative and financially sustainable designs and strategies for small zoological institutions.

About Felis Consulting LLC:

Felis Consulting LLC, founded by Stacey Ludlum, is a pioneering one-woman firm specializing in zoo master planning, strategy, business planning, and concept design tailored for small zoological institutions. Based in St. Petersburg, Fla., the firm has achieved recognition and success for its innovative approach to addressing the unique challenges of small-scale zoological institutions. For more information, visit www.felisconsulting.com.

