Fell Gray is named as Chief Marketing Officer at Arizent

Prior to Arizent, Gray was an Executive Director on the New York leadership team at Interbrand, leading cross-disciplinary teams to develop brand strategies that drive business transformation. As the firm's tech sector lead, she partnered with clients like Microsoft and Qualcomm, as well as other global brands like Capital One, WIllis Towers Watson, and KPMG. Prior to Interbrand, Gray worked at MKTG, creating integrated brand experience platforms for major consumer brands.

"We're entering an exciting new chapter at Arizent, and I am thrilled to have Fell's strategic leadership to help us achieve the growth potential of our business," said Arizent CEO Jeff Mancini. "With her ability to build and lead high-performing teams, we are well positioned to deliver more value to our customers."

"We are primed to innovate our products and experiences with a keen focus on our customers' needs," said Gray. "I am honored to join this impressive leadership team in pursuit of our mission to advance professional communities."

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, and live events. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance. Learn more at: http://www.arizent.com.

