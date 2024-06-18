Fellow and Minted Launch Artful Drinkware Collection by Independent Artists

"Whether displayed at home or on the go, we hope these pieces encourage more people to embrace curiosity, creativity, and playfulness." Post this

"We are on a mission to help people have brighter, less boring mornings, and this collection does exactly that," said Jake Miller, CEO at Fellow. "Whether displayed at home or on the go, we hope these pieces encourage more people to embrace curiosity, creativity, and playfulness."

"Our purpose is to empower self-expression through art and design by supporting a global community of independent artists and makers," said Minted Founder and CEO Mariam Naficy. "We're excited to work with Fellow to support the artist community while also bringing inspiration to consumers."

To shop the Minted x Fellow collection, please visit http://www.minted.com and http://www.fellowproducts.com. A portion of every purchase will support the independent artist who designed the collection.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

About Minted

Minted is a design platform bringing the best in independent design to consumers everywhere. The company's art, stationery, and textile products have reached over 75 million homes worldwide.

Minted uses technology to bring unique, best-selling design to market at scale. Using its crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to share and sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, and home decor, as well as serve major retailers and consumer products brands with data-backed design through licensing and wholesale partnerships.

The company has raised more than $300M from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors include Marissa Mayer, Jeremy Stoppelman, Julia & Kevin Hartz, Yishan Wong, and more.

