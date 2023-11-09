Fellow products recognized in Oprah's Favorite Things, Good Housekeeping, USA Today and more

Fellow Brews Success with Multiple Accolades

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fellow, the specialty coffee gear company on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home, is percolating success, much like brewing a great cup of coffee. Over the past two months, Fellow's suite of products have been recognized by some of the industry's most prestigious accolades.

Last week, Fellow's Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle was included in the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has 'to-the-degree' temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate."

"We always knew Oprah had great taste! It's incredible to be included in the world's most famous gift list for the first time," said Jake Miller, CEO and Founder of Fellow. "I'm excited to share what's next for us as we head into 2024 and to execute some of the biggest product launches to date. We hope to keep this type of recognition going."

In addition to 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things, a variety of Fellow products were included in other awards:

Stay tuned for much more from Fellow in 2024 and check out http://www.fellowproducts.com to purchase.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include: kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won a number of renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

