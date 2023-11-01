Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has 'to-the-degree' temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate." Post this

Stagg EKG Pro has the same iconic silhouette customers know and love with to-the-degree temperature control, a gooseneck spout with flow restriction, and a counterbalanced handle for intuitive pouring. New features that set this kettle apart from every other kettle on the market include:

Schedule + Chime: Program the kettle to reach a specific temperature at a specific time, and hear when it's ready

Guide Mode: Preset temperatures for different coffee brewing styles and types of tea

Fully configurable: Users can choose their altitude, preferred language (English, French or Spanish), hold time (now includes 15, 30, 45 and 60 min settings) and temperature (fahrenheit or celsius)––all accessible on the full color high resolution screen

Improved lid design: Features a new curved-slot vent hole and new lid seal that prevents liquid from dripping when the kettle is pouring position

Powerful updates over WiFi: Get the latest features through WiFi updates. This kettle never stops improving.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home. Inspired by the need for high quality equipment to properly brew high quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include: kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Carter Move Mug have won a number of renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Gerrells, Fellow, 804-297-8741, [email protected], http://www.fellowproducts.com

SOURCE Fellow