Fellowes and HVAKR Partner to Make Performance-Based Ventilation Effortless in HVAC Design

By tying IAQP calculations to proven air quality solutions, Fellowes and HVAKR will allow engineers to model, document and deliver meaningful energy and cost savings through reduced dependency on outdoor air, while maintaining optimal indoor air quality. The resulting tool will also enable right-sized HVAC systems, lowering upfront equipment costs and long-term energy use.

"As energy prices climb and environmental factors intensify, reliance on a ventilation-heavy approach is both costly and compromises indoor air quality," said Jason Jones, Director of Air Quality Management at Fellowes. "IAQP offers a timely, practical way to address both challenges simultaneously. Through our strategic partnership with HVAKR, we strive to provide a complete platform that empowers teams to deliver cleaner indoor air and measurable energy and cost savings without added complexity compared to standard VRP designs."

"We love the craft of building exceptional engineering software that has real-world impact," said Andrew Krippner, CEO and co-founder of HVAKR. "Partnering with Fellowes allows us to combine our expertise with best-in-class air quality solutions. Together, we're creating a platform that will help shape the future of building design and the way we think about energy use."

Representatives from Fellowes and HVAKR will be available at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, February 2-4. Attendees are invited to visit Fellowes booth SU1843 and HVAKR booth SL2013 to learn more about the Array line of air quality management systems and speak with representatives from both organizations about the role of IAQP in modern HVAC design.

About Fellowes

Celebrating its 109th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs that enable greater productivity, wellness, and inspiration. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care."

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

About HVAKR

Founded in 2019, HVAKR is a cloud-based engineering software company focused on modernizing the mechanical design process for the built environment. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit HVAKR.com.

