Fellowes Introduces First Networked Air Quality Management System with Building Management System (BMS) Integration

Array provides continuous, real-time IAQ monitoring and automatic adjustments to ensure consistently clean, comfortable, and safe indoor air while reducing energy costs. Key benefits of Array with BMS integration include:

BMS Integration: As the only localized air monitoring and purification system that allows direct control from a building's BMS interface, Array simplifies IAQ management. Facility managers can leverage real-time data from Array's sensor suite that includes; Particulate Matter, Occupancy, TVOCs, Carbon Dioxide, Temperature, Humidity and Air Pressure. Beyond being able to incorporate IAQ data, facility managers can power Array units on/off, adjust fan speed, activate Quiet Mode, reset filter life and manage unit lighting – all from the BMS – enhancing operational efficiency while ensuring optimal IAQ. All of this enables facility managers to optimize HVAC performance, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall building efficiency.

Effortless & Scalable Integration: Array is simple to install in both new construction and retrofit projects, requiring no ductwork connections. Its range of connected solutions – including air purifiers, monitors and display devices – seamlessly integrate into any space, both aesthetically and functionally, and can easily scale as building needs evolve.

Healthier Buildings: Array's high-efficiency, 3-in-1 H13 True HEPA filters capture 99.95% of airborne contaminants down to 0.1 microns – twice as effective as commonly utilized MERV 13 filters. Given that viruses, allergens, germs and pollutants can be as small as 0.01 microns, Array's advanced level of filtration is critical for occupant health.

Energy Savings: By optimizing indoor air quality, Array reduces the need for increased ventilation rates. Not only does this minimize HVAC system wear, it also delivers energy savings across the life of the system.

Real-Time Monitoring & Rapid Adjustment: Equipped with patented EnviroSmart+™ Sense and React Technology, each Array air purifier continuously monitors occupancy density levels and air quality conditions in each zone. The system automatically adjusts performance to maintain optimal IAQ, while the Array Viewpoint dashboard- shows real-time air quality data, trends and notifications. Plus, Array does not need the HVAC system to be active in order to provide localized filtration.

"At Fellowes, our mission is to ensure a better work life by creating solutions that enhance productivity, inspire creativity and promote workplace wellness – all while delivering real bottom-line benefits to the businesses we proudly serve," said John Fellowes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Fellowes. "Clean air is fundamental to healthy, dynamic work environments, which is why we are deeply committed to continuously advancing air quality management. With Array, we're setting a new industry standard, combining intelligent technology with seamless building integration to deliver cleaner air more efficiently and effortlessly than ever before."

Array supports Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and helps facilities with existing HVAC systems achieve LEED, WELL and Fitwel certifications. With ultra-quiet operation, Array offers superior performance without disrupting the environments it enhances.

Array is available via HVAC professionals throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit the Fellowes website.

About Fellowes

Celebrating its 108th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs that enable greater productivity, wellness, and inspiration. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care."

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

