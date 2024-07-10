Fellow's Best-Selling Atmos Vacuum Canister Upgraded With Electric Lid For Ultimate Freshness

"We've seen how much our community loves the classic Atmos, so we designed Electric Atmos to elevate storage to the maximum freshness with minimal effort. With the one-press vacuum technology, you can keep your favorites fresh, making daily rituals even more enjoyable." Post this

Key features of Electric Atmos Vacuum Canister:

Ease of use: One-button push creates a vacuum seal in seconds, banishing oxygen and preserving the goods inside with two pressure sensors to guarantee the pressure stays between 30kPa and 50kPa.

Automatic & intuitive functions: Continuously monitors and replenishes the vacuum as coffee beans, teas, snacks, and more release carbon dioxide over time.

Innovative gadgetry: Equipped with a motion-activated sensor, clear LED indicators alert users of the seal status immediately.

Long-lasting durability: A USB-C rechargeable battery, built to last up to four months of daily use.

Electric Atmos offers greater ease, convenience, and security for any treats you want to keep fresh. This new vacuum canister is an advanced storage solution blending cutting-edge engineering with user-friendly design. Engineered to maintain freshness with automated vacuum sealing and an intuitive LED status indicator, Electric Atmos redefines coffee rituals, offering unparalleled functionality and quality.

Customers can purchase Fellow's Electric Atmos Vacuum Canister in size 0.7L for $75 or 1.2L for $85. The Electric Atmos lid, compatible with existing Atmos Vacuum Canisters, is available for $50. All products are available at https://fellowproducts.com/.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

Media Contact

Emi Groth, Fellow, 9255881610, [email protected]

SOURCE Fellow