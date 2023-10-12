Fem Strong Health Announces Grand Opening For A New Era of Women's Wellness

At Fem Strong Health, we are deeply committed to transforming women's healthcare. Tweet this

"As we celebrate the grand opening of Fem Strong Health during Menopause Awareness Month, we recognize the importance of comprehensive and compassionate care for women navigating this significant life transition," says Tonis. "Our clinic provides personalized support, education, and treatment options for menopause and beyond. By aligning our opening with this essential awareness month, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women at every stage of life and fostering a community where women's health is prioritized and celebrated."

Innovative Care Model

"What sets Fem Strong Health apart is its innovative workflow that ensures a cohesive and tailored experience for every patient within a structured framework. Through a unique wrap-up note system, providers across specialties collaborate to offer the best possible integrated care."

The clinic also offers exclusive add-on services such as Botox, hair restoration, plastic surgery, IV drips , and body contouring.

"At Fem Strong Health, we are deeply committed to transforming women's healthcare," says Tonis. "Our mission is to reduce the fragmentation in the health delivery system, empower women to take charge of their own care, and provide them with the tools and support they need to make informed decisions. We believe in a healthcare experience where women are not just patients but active participants in their wellness journey."

Join the Wellness Revolution

"Fem Strong Health invites all to join in celebrating the grand opening and to explore the transformative wellness journey that awaits at the clinic," says Tonis. For more information, visit femstronghealth.com or call 212-588-1000.

Media Contact

Gary Grasso, PR Manager, Fem Strong Health, 1 212.588.1000, [email protected], www.femstronghealth.com

