FEMA Opens Fall 2024 Season with Innovative Jazz Pianist Russ Lossing's Trio

Performance Set for September 21 at Frederick YMCA Arts
FREDERICK, Md. , Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Experimental Music Association opens its Fall 2024 season with the 1st Frederick performance by innovative jazz pianist Russ Lossing's Trio on Friday, September 21st at Frederick YMCA Arts. Y Arts is located at 115 East Church Street in downtown Frederick. Doors open at 7:30pm for the 8pm concert. Admission is $20 – no cards.
New York City-based pianist, composer, and improviser, Russ Lossing has been at the forefront of creative jazz for over 30 years. Since the early 1990s, Lossing has performed internationally at major jazz clubs and festivals, and has recorded 23 albums as a leader for labels in the US and Europe. Lossing is also known for his longtime association with master drummer Paul Motian.
The press in the US and Europe have praised Russ Lossing. Downbeat Magazine proclaimed that "Lossing shines as brightly as any of the jazz pioneers who preceded him in mapping out their own musical journeys." The Village Voice lauded Lossing as a "gripping improviser, pulling ideas out of the air and nudging them into the action at hand as if they always belonged there." Jazzman, France's respected jazz magazine, delved into how Lossing "illuminates the silence, suspends the time, and intensifies the collective flux. The wealth of his harmonic knowledge, the fluidity of his phrasing and his attention to the weight of every single note creates a sound palette for endless pleasures.'
Joining Lossing is veteran drummer Billy Mintz, and a Guest Artist.
Media Contact
Bill Shoemaker, Frederick Experimental Music Association, 301-466-8176, [email protected], https://www.pointofdeparture.org/FEMA.html
