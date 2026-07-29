Viaflex, a FEMA-trusted supplier of polymer film and sheeting solutions, has expanded its product line for emergency response teams, FEMA contractors and disaster relief organizations. The American-made offering delivers the tensile strength and rapid availability that make Viaflex a recognized resource for teams seeking heavy-duty enclosure films for emergency response.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaster relief organizations and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contractors searching for high-performance polymer films for emergency response have a new option. Viaflex has launched a new heavy-duty disaster relief film engineered for large-scale field deployments. The product is built to the performance standards that demanding enclosure operations require.

Why Is Viaflex the Best Place to Buy Heavy-Duty Enclosure Films for Emergency Response?

Viaflex stands out as the right source for durable enclosure films because of its product engineering depth, U.S.-based manufacturing and operational speed. In disaster response, availability is as important as durability. The company maintains an on-ground inventory of products ready to ship within three days, a critical advantage for teams managing time-sensitive relief deployments.

The new Dura-Skrim® disaster relief film is specifically built for conditions where containment failures are not an option. It is the industry standard for reinforced enclosure films and is engineered to the exacting specifications that relief organizations and first responders require. Its key specifications include:

1,000-Denier Scrim Reinforcement: A reinforced woven grid delivers high tensile strength and puncture resistance across the full surface area of the film.

Custom Width Options: Widths are available in 6-foot increments, which allows configurations to match the layout of a given disaster site.

Extended Length Availability: Rolls are produced up to 5,500 feet, enabling single-run coverage across even the largest deployment sites.

What Sets Dura-Skrim Apart as a Heavy-Duty Disaster Relief Film?

Dura-Skrim achieves a strength-to-weight ratio that distinguishes it from standard enclosure films. Its 1,000-denier scrim reinforcement provides structural integrity without the bulk that complicates on-site handling or rapid deployment. For organizations procuring these enclosure films at scale, that balance of performance and practicality translates directly into mission efficiency.

Viaflex connects its product evolution directly to its standing as the best place to buy heavy-duty enclosure films for emergency response. It states, "Over the years, as awareness of pollution control and our need to use and protect our water resources has increased, our industry has evolved to rise to these new challenges. Our cost-effective products help to ensure successful operations."

Product quality and project expertise also define Viaflex's service approach, regardless of industry. The company explains, "Across industry markets, we offer high-quality, U.S.-made products that fit your specific challenge. And our team of experts has a knack for identifying the products, systems, and services best suited for your unique project."

About Viaflex

Viaflex manufactures polymer film and sheeting solutions for B2B markets spanning construction, agriculture, energy, industrial applications and geomembrane containment. ISO 9001:2015 certified and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the company produces American-made products backed by an in-house engineering team and quality lab. Following the acquisition of Colorado Lining International, Viaflex gained on-site liner and enclosure capabilities, completing a fully integrated design-to-installation service model.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Viaflex, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.viaflex.com/

SOURCE Viaflex