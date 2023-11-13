Female Filmmaker Duo Releases Thriller That Questions Culture's Beauty Obsession

"Our films are intended to be both thought-provoking and entertaining, and this film raises some pretty complex questions." – Eyeam Cinema CEO, Aleshia Cowser Jackson Post this

Tough topics are the norm for Jackson and Brown, who write, direct and produce their own films, as well as provide full-service production and distribution services for other filmmakers and creatives seeking to bring their ideas to life.

The movie Clinic is a prime example of Eyeam Cinema's commitment to its unique form of collaboration. Eyeam Cinema teamed up with director and cinematographer Aarron Tyson, the CEO of Music Mob. Tyson served as a creative producer and music composer on Clinic–lending a variety of talents to aid in the success of the project.

"Our entire approach is collaborative, from start to finish," shares Sharna Brown, the president and Chief Operating Officer of Eyeam Cinema. "We love teaming up with others who share a similar passion for excellent storytelling and filmmaking. We're here to help our clients achieve the highest quality content and production."

Clinic is directed by Aleshia Cowser Jackson, and Aarron Tyson, and written by Aleshia Cowser Jackson, Mel Jackson and Abdul Majid. The movie stars Candice Marie Singleton, Alex Will Brooks and Shavonia Jones.

Mel Jackson, known for his acting roles in Soulfood, The Temptations and Deliver Us from Eva, took on the role of Executive Producer and screenwriter for Clinic, researching and writing on a topic that he believes is timely and important.

"In exploring a solid motivation for our antagonist, I discovered Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) and realized it was a compelling and serendipitous opportunity to integrate this important topic into our story," states Executive Producer, Mel Jackson. "The whole team agreed and believed that by addressing issues like BDD inside the art, we could enrich the work for the actors, profoundly impact our viewers' experience and hopefully make a positive difference in society," Jackson states.

About Eyeam Cinema

Eyeam Cinema is a full-service production company committed to providing audiences with fresh and exciting stories that touch hearts, make audiences laugh, and think deeply about the world around them. Established in 2014 by Aleshia Crowser Jackson and Sharna L. Brown, the Atlanta-based production company offers a comprehensive range of services to help filmmakers and creatives bring their projects to life. From conception to completion, Eyeam Cinema's team of directors, producers, and actors work to ensure that every film contains the highest quality content and production. Eyeam Cinema's diverse catalog is featured on a variety of streaming platforms including BET+, Prime Video, Lifetime Movie Network, TubiTV, AspireTV, and Pureflix. To learn more visit www.EyeamCinema.com.

