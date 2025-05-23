Female-Led, Latina-Driven: LALIFF Names "Brownsville Bred" Its 2025 Centerpiece Film Ahead of World Premiere

"We've been taught to feel embarrassed about where we come from because our real stories rarely make it to screen. I'm glad to see more positive portrayals of Latinos in media—but for me, positive doesn't mean sanitized. It means complex. It means human." - Elaine Del Valle Post this

Despite making up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, Latinos remain significantly underrepresented in Hollywood—as both directors and lead characters. Brownsville Bred breaks that mold with a rare Latina teen protagonist, brought to life by breakout performers Nathalia Lares and Summer Rose Castillo.

Opposite them, Broadway musical star Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) delivers a tour-de-force performance as Manny—an aspiring salsa musician struggling with regret and chasing redemption. Featuring original music by Edwin Vazquez, Muñoz showcases his celebrated vocal talent and brings aching humanity to a role defined by second chances.

The stellar ensemble also includes Karina Ortiz (Orange Is the New Black), Emmy-nominated Susanna Guzman(Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Kevin Chacon (Percy Jackson).

"Brownsville Bred is as much a father-daughter story as it is a gritty slice of urban American Latina adolescence. It's the kind of film I needed when I was growing up," said filmmaker Elaine Del Valle. "We've been taught to feel embarrassed about where we come from because our real stories rarely make it to screen. I'm glad to see more positive portrayals of Latinos in media—but for me, positive doesn't mean sanitized. It means complex. It means human."

Adapted from Del Valle's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway solo play—hailed by The New York Times as a "Triumph"—Brownsville Bred is inspired by her real-life journey. The story has also been told through her award-winning YA novel and a celebrated short film/pilot version, which earned festival awards at SXSW, Urbanworld, and SeriesFest.

"I couldn't be prouder to stand beside and support Elaine through this true independent film journey. This heartfelt and beautiful film is a testament not only to her vision and personal story but also to independent filmmaking, the institutions that champion it and help these films find an audience," said Executive Producer Leslie Cohen who has been attached to the project since her time at HBO/Warner Bros Discovery as SVP, Content Acquisitions. Cohen is currently Head of Global Acquisitions at The MediaPro Studio.

Brownsville Bred was produced by Adrienne Acevedo Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie V. Cohen, Eddie Frente, Debbie Esko-Gold, Debbie Perez, and Ana Luz Medina-Shammah. Del Valle and Cohen also serve as executive producers, with Al Eskanazy and Larry Weiss as co-executive producers.

Elaine Del Valle is represented by The Gersh Agency and Red Letter Entertainment. Talent representation includes Rybin Talent Management (Lares, Chacon), Independent Artists Group and Authentic Management (Muñoz), Authentic Talent (Ortiz), The Collective Talent Agency (Guzman), and Osbrink (Castillo).

Brownsville Bred - LALIFF 2025 Centerpiece Film Screening

Saturday, May 31, 2025 • 4:45 PM – 6:30 PM PDT

TCL Chinese Theatres – Auditorium 1

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

🎟 Tickets ($15) & Trailer: www.BrownsvilleBred.com

📽 Watch the Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/lFk-y8r2cE8

🎤 A special Cast & Crew Q&A will immediately follow the screening.

Media Contact

Marley J. Smith, Brownsville Bred LLC, 1 5167298200, [email protected], www.brownsvillebred.com

SOURCE Brownsville Bred LLC