Feminine grace, old time handcrafting and latest engineering at the heart of the all new TOWER Tall Toilet

Some may say it is nearly impossible to reinvent the tall toilet design once more, however here we are. As you are reading these lines almost uniquely it is happening in real time! Our highly-skilled artisans are meticulously creating something so incredible, we are destined to impress you anew. We conceived a structure classified again as megatall. And the name we've given it is worthy being paired with the grands of Eiffel in Paris, Prudential in Boston, Empire State in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, World Financial Center in Shanghai… All known to the world as the Towers. Proudly, genuinely and humbly, today we invite you, dear friend, to say hello to the newest creation by the Convenient Height Co., named nothing less than The TOWER.

VIDEO OF THE TOWER

For the last years we were getting our hands dirty to produce something so pristine and immaculate, your own plumber, with humor of course, will be suggested to wear white cotton gloves while installing. From the beginning, the whole engineering process was based upon the series of moulds used to create precisely calibrated parts. We learned that the more we go to the extremes of engineering, the more we need the human touch. The basics the Convenient Height® employs today are little changed from 'the old days', and HANDCRAFTING is always the leading component of the whole complex process. It's part chemistry, part engineering; it is expertise passed down through the decade which shapes our new creation into an intended end item.

However, one may find it amusing that the article of wonder has a heavy skirt! We call things what they are around here and we surely do not shy away from the fact that yes, the toilet bowl design features the most astonishing and awe-inspiring porcelain "clothing" – the toilet bowl skirt. In other words, professionally it is also known as a concealed toilet bowl trap way. But the feminine aspect of the design gives the TOWER its sophistication, finesse, and so much grace that those of us seeking flair and elegance in the bathroom will pursue the discovery to find it – whatever it takes.

And the TOWER tall toilet can now be ordered here

