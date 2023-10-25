Femto Sensing International announces New Optical Sensing Interrogators with high-speed dynamic monitoring on up to 32 parallel channels at 1000Hz per channel

FBGs are reliable all-fiber optical components which are used for making accurate and reliable temperature, strain and other measurements for over two decades. However, due to previous technical limitations, many commercial grade applications could not be properly addressed. A particular challenge existed with FBG Monitoring Instruments that needed to exhibit both (1) precision and repeatability static and dynamic measurement capabilities and (2) a level of reliability and ruggedization that meet or exceed the requirements of industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The newest generation of our field proven Mx-Series Interrogator has successfully done so by setting a 1000Hz scan rate across all parallel channels of our 1 to 32 channel instrument models.
ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The M24 and M32 interrogators feature high sensor capacity and high scan rate and handle up to 30 sensors per channel, for 720 and 960 sensors per instrument, respectively. Enclosed in a field deployable enclosure, the instruments can be operated in full spectrum and in sensor peak detection modes with +/- 2pm repeatability and +/-10pm accuracy. The Mx-Series Interrogators are based on a semiconductor tunable laser that has been deployed in large volume in various field applications and features the world's lowest MTBF. The interrogators have no movable parts, no tunable filters, and no optical switches, which enables top reliability over the standard temperature range of -15C to +55C. Options available include an internal Raspberry Pi Processor and onboard mass storage up to 4Tb.
Our family of rugged interrogators is used extensively in civil engineering, marine, railways, roads, energy, geotechnical, industrial, security, medical, and many other commercial applications. The Mx-Series interrogators platform is specifically useful for security, civil engineering, energy, process control, material qualification labs, and R&D programs. The industrial grade design scales well for volume production.
Andrei Csipkes, CEO of FEMTO SENSING INTERNATIONAL commented that "Our most recent advancements in the MX line of optical sensing interrogators will allow customers to monitor more sensors with less cost per sensor while at higher scan rates. With options of onboard storage and Raspberry Pi processing, the Mx-Series of Interrogators allows for even greater customizability for our customers. We will continue to push for greater strides in our line of optical sensing interrogators to meet the ever growing demands of the market."
FEMTO SENSING INTERNATIONAL, a subsidiary of Technica Optical Components LLC, provides premium performance and reliability FBG Monitoring Instruments. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with Manufacturing, Applications Engineering and Software Support in USA, Canada, Sweden, and China (http://www.femtosensing.com).
