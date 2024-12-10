FemtoVox enters collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance laser surgery

FemtoVox enters know how agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance precision surgical laser technology

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FemtoVox Incorporated has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to further the development of a femtosecond laser platform technology for ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgery, with an initial focus on the voice box.

Voice box tissue is extremely delicate and existing solutions can be imprecise, leading to painstakingly slow surgeries and relatively high complication rates. FemtoVox is aiming to improve surgical workflow and clinical outcomes for malignant and benign conditions. An estimated 700,000 Americans are diagnosed annually with vocal cord benign lesions yet only 10% are operated on, as existing solutions can cause too much damage and have a high risk of permanently altering peoples' voices. These lesions form due to vocal cord overuse and abuse, leading to chronic pain, vocal fatigue and hoarseness, and are common amongst teachers, singers and performers, coaches and military instructors.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mayo Clinic. With input from their surgeons and researchers, we seek to accelerate the development of our femtosecond laser technology, which has the potential to significantly raise the standards of surgical precision and capabilities," said Manu Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of FemtoVox Incorporated.

About femtosecond lasers

Femtosecond lasers cut tissue with less damage than even a scalpel and can remove tissue below the surface without cutting the epithelium. Guided by optical coherence tomography, which produces high-resolution ultrasound-like images, FemtoVox technology can provide surgeons with far higher precision than existing solutions, with the goal of lowering the rate of surgical complications.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About FemtoVox Incorporated

FemtoVox, based in Orange County, CA, is developing femtosecond laser technology for higher precision and lower complication surgery, with first applications in ENT. FemtoVox's team has industry-leading success after building three of the world's first femtosecond laser devices that revolutionized eye surgery and seek to apply the unique benefits of the femtosecond laser elsewhere in the body. To learn more, please visit FemtoVox's LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Manu Sharma, FemtoVox Incorporated, 1 9492206070, [email protected]

SOURCE FemtoVox Incorporated