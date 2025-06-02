Fence Factory Introduces ColorMax® Fire-Resistant Steel Fencing to Help Protect Southern California Homes in High-Risk Fire Zones

Fence Factory Launches Fire-Resistant ColorMax® Steel Fencing to Protect SoCal Homes
VENTURA, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fence Factory, a leading fencing contractor and supplier in Southern California, is proud to announce the addition of ColorMax®, a premium fire-resistant steel fencing solution from Australia, to its product offerings. This cutting-edge fence system provides superior protection, durability, and privacy—making it an ideal choice for homeowners and businesses in areas prone to wildfires, such as California.
In light of the devastating February 2025 wildfires that swept through many Southern California communities, the demand for fire-resilient building materials has never been more urgent. ColorMax® steel fencing offers a timely solution, delivering proven fire resistance, enhanced safety, and zero-maintenance benefits, all backed by more than 50 years of Australian innovation and performance in extreme conditions.
"We've seen firsthand the damage wildfires can inflict, and we're committed to offering smarter, safer options for our customers," said Justin Bennett from Fence Factory. "ColorMax® is more than just a fence—it's added peace of mind."
With increasing pressure from insurance providers and regulators in California, many homeowners are being encouraged to use more fire-resistant materials in new construction and home improvements—especially in high-risk fire zones. Installing fire-rated fencing like ColorMax® can be a proactive step in protecting property and demonstrating mitigation efforts that may align with evolving insurance industry expectations.
Key Benefits of ColorMax® Steel Fencing:
- Fire Resistant: Outperformed all other materials in Australian CSIRO brushfire testing, including simulated house fire exposure.
- Durable & Low Maintenance: Will not rot, warp, or be eaten by termites. No painting or oiling required.
- Enhanced Privacy & Security: Smooth, gap-free design prevents visibility and climbing access.
- Modern Aesthetic: Sleek, customizable design options with no exposed rails, plus optional lattice or wood accents.
ColorMax® has been extensively tested under rigorous Australian standards, which simulate some of the most extreme fire conditions globally. While test conditions may vary by country, these results offer a strong indication of the product's performance in high-risk environments like those found in the Western U.S.
Fence Factory is now offering ColorMax® steel fencing installation and materials for residential, commercial, and government clients throughout Central and Southern California. With wildfire risks escalating due to climate change, this innovative fencing option supports community resilience and long-term property protection.
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.fencefactory.com or call (800) 61-FENCE.
