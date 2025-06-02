Fence Factory Introduces ColorMax® Fire-Resistant Steel Fencing to Help Protect Southern California Homes in High-Risk Fire Zones

Fence Factory is helping homeowners stay ahead of fire risks with the strength and reliability of ColorMax® steel fencing. Post this

"We've seen firsthand the damage wildfires can inflict, and we're committed to offering smarter, safer options for our customers," said Justin Bennett from Fence Factory. "ColorMax® is more than just a fence—it's added peace of mind."

With increasing pressure from insurance providers and regulators in California, many homeowners are being encouraged to use more fire-resistant materials in new construction and home improvements—especially in high-risk fire zones. Installing fire-rated fencing like ColorMax® can be a proactive step in protecting property and demonstrating mitigation efforts that may align with evolving insurance industry expectations.

Key Benefits of ColorMax® Steel Fencing:

Fire Resistant: Outperformed all other materials in Australian CSIRO brushfire testing, including simulated house fire exposure.

Durable & Low Maintenance: Will not rot, warp, or be eaten by termites. No painting or oiling required.

Enhanced Privacy & Security: Smooth, gap-free design prevents visibility and climbing access.

Modern Aesthetic: Sleek, customizable design options with no exposed rails, plus optional lattice or wood accents.

ColorMax® has been extensively tested under rigorous Australian standards, which simulate some of the most extreme fire conditions globally. While test conditions may vary by country, these results offer a strong indication of the product's performance in high-risk environments like those found in the Western U.S.

Fence Factory is now offering ColorMax® steel fencing installation and materials for residential, commercial, and government clients throughout Central and Southern California. With wildfire risks escalating due to climate change, this innovative fencing option supports community resilience and long-term property protection.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.fencefactory.com or call (800) 61-FENCE.

