Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ Announces New Focus on Military Divorce Legal Services

Fennell, Briasco & Associates™, a leading law firm in Metro Atlanta renowned for its comprehensive legal services, is proud to announce a new specialized focus on Military Divorce. This initiative reflects the firm's commitment to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by military personnel and their families during the divorce process.
WOODSTOCK, Ga., April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Understanding the Unique Challenges of Military Divorce
Military families face distinct challenges during the divorce process, including dealing with deployments, division of military benefits, and specific jurisdictional issues. Recognizing these complexities, Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ has developed tailored legal solutions designed to support service members and their spouses through this difficult time.
"Our military men and women give so much in service to our country. It's only right that we offer them the highest level of support during personal challenges such as divorce," said Caryn Fennell, Partner at Fennell, Briasco & Associates™. "Our new focus on Military Divorce is designed to provide compassionate, comprehensive legal assistance that addresses the unique aspects of military family law."
Free Initial Consultation to Ease Access to Legal Assistance
In line with their dedication to serving those who serve the nation, Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ is offering a free initial attorney consultation for military personnel and their spouses. This step ensures that individuals can access legal advice without any upfront financial commitment, providing a pathway to understanding their rights and options during this challenging period. Plus, the firm offers a 25% discount on fees for their military clients!
Expert Legal Support Where It's Most Needed
With locations in Woodstock, Marietta, and Alpharetta, Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ stands ready to assist clients throughout the Metro Atlanta area. The firm's expertise in Family Law, combined with a deep understanding of military legal matters, positions it as a premier resource for military divorces and related legal services.
"We are fully committed to easing the legal burden on our military families, ensuring they receive the respect, dignity, and expert legal support they deserve," added Caryn Fennell. "Our team is dedicated to guiding our clients through every step of the divorce process with empathy and professionalism."
About Fennell, Briasco & Associates™
Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ is a full-service law firm based in Metro Atlanta, offering expertise in Family Law, Criminal Law, and Probate Law. With a focus on providing exceptional legal services and support, the firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence.
For more information about Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ and their Military Divorce legal services, please visit https://fbalawfirm.com/.
Media Contact
Caryn Fennell, FBA Law, (770) 956-4030, [email protected], https://fbalawfirm.com/
SOURCE Fennell, Briasco & Associates
Share this article