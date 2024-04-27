Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ Announces New Focus on Military Divorce Legal Services

Our military men and women give so much in service to our country. It's only right that we offer them the highest level of support during personal challenges such as divorce. Post this

Free Initial Consultation to Ease Access to Legal Assistance

In line with their dedication to serving those who serve the nation, Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ is offering a free initial attorney consultation for military personnel and their spouses. This step ensures that individuals can access legal advice without any upfront financial commitment, providing a pathway to understanding their rights and options during this challenging period. Plus, the firm offers a 25% discount on fees for their military clients!

Expert Legal Support Where It's Most Needed

With locations in Woodstock, Marietta, and Alpharetta, Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ stands ready to assist clients throughout the Metro Atlanta area. The firm's expertise in Family Law, combined with a deep understanding of military legal matters, positions it as a premier resource for military divorces and related legal services.

"We are fully committed to easing the legal burden on our military families, ensuring they receive the respect, dignity, and expert legal support they deserve," added Caryn Fennell. "Our team is dedicated to guiding our clients through every step of the divorce process with empathy and professionalism."

About Fennell, Briasco & Associates™

Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ is a full-service law firm based in Metro Atlanta, offering expertise in Family Law, Criminal Law, and Probate Law. With a focus on providing exceptional legal services and support, the firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence.

For more information about Fennell, Briasco & Associates™ and their Military Divorce legal services, please visit https://fbalawfirm.com/.

