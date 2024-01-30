Fennemore and Sullivan Hill Combine Law Offices in San Diego

"We're not just expanding our San Diego presence with the accomplished lawyers of Sullivan Hill, but we're also shaping the firm's future through an ongoing commitment to strategic growth," says James Goodnow, Fennemore's CEO and managing partner. Post this

Robert Allenby, the managing partner at Sullivan Hill, is assuming the role of office managing partner at Fennemore's San Diego office. He said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Fennemore, marking a significant milestone in our firm's journey. We will bring to Fennemore new and expanded practice areas, and our clients will enjoy a platform that will ensure both continuity of representation for the years to come and a broadened access to legal services to serve their needs. This combination heralds an expansion of both expertise and regional reach that can only improve the quality of legal services that Fennemore and we can provide."

In addition to its main office in San Diego, Sullivan Hill has an active practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will combine with Fennemore's Las Vegas office.

With this strategic combination, Fennemore's footprint expands to 17 offices across five states: Washington, California, Colorado, Nevada, and its founding state, Arizona. The combination with Sullivan Hill further solidifies Fennemore's position as a trailblazer in the legal industry committed to serving clients throughout the Western United States.

About Fennemore

Since 1885, Fennemore has led the way in providing top-flight legal services tailored for businesses and business owners across the Western United States. With a focus on people, innovation, and collaboration, Fennemore ensures that businesses receive exceptional service. Known for setting the standard in comprehensive legal solutions, Fennemore is a trusted partner with a presence in 17 offices throughout the West. Committed to client satisfaction and success, Fennemore offers cutting-edge legal services designed to empower businesses and their owners. For more information, visit FennemoreLaw.com.

About Sullivan Hill

Sullivan Hill is a distinguished business and trial law firm headquartered in San Diego, California. With a legacy spanning more than half a century, the firm has continuously adapted to the evolving business landscape, demonstrating a deep understanding of San Diego's historic industries and emerging sectors. Clients, ranging from local businesses to Fortune 500 companies, receive personalized attention and access to the firm's top resources, resulting in exceptional service. Sullivan Hill's renowned practice groups in Insolvency and Commercial Bankruptcy, Insurance Coverage, Business Litigation and Construction/Real Estate Law have earned a reputation as some of the best in San Diego, serving both local and national clients.

Media Contact

Lindsay Moellenberndt, Fennemore, 602.916.5212, lmoellenberndt@fennemorelaw.com, www.fennemorelaw.com

SOURCE Fennemore