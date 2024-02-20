Fennemore and WKBKY Join Forces to Transform Legal Landscape in Sacramento and Throughout the West

"WKBKY is a tax powerhouse, and the lawyers and legal professionals joining Fennemore from it are going to supercharge our already dynamic tax and corporate teams," says James Goodnow, CEO of Fennemore. Post this

Fennemore, known for its forward-thinking mentality, client-centric approach, and dedication to an employee-first culture, is excited about incorporating the remarkable WKBKY team into Fennemore. "WKBKY is a tax powerhouse, and the lawyers and legal professionals joining Fennemore from it are going to supercharge our already dynamic tax and corporate teams," Fennemore's CEO, James Goodnow, states. He continues, "This strategic combination is a game changer for Fennemore, positioning us to accelerate our reach and amplify our impact for our business clients across all business and geographic sectors."

"This is a huge moment for us," said Belan Wagner, the managing partner at WKBKY. "Joining forces with Fennemore not only broadens our horizons but also deepens our commitment to delivering top-notch legal services to our clients. Our combined strengths promise a new chapter of excellence and innovation. I am eager to leverage my knowledge to expand and enhance the already outstanding Fennemore Tax Practice Group." Belan will assume the role of Co-Chair of the Tax Practice Group at Fennemore, a recognition that highlights the invaluable experience that Belan, along with WKBKY, brings to the combined entity, further strengthening capabilities and leadership at Fennemore.

Minna Yang, WKBKY partner and business transaction leader who will assume the role of office managing partner, concurs. "This combination will further our capacity to serve clients throughout the West. Our tax experience will complement Fennemore's broad array of legal services, creating a comprehensive platform for addressing complex business challenges."

This combination underscores Fennemore's rapid expansion and unwavering dedication to addressing both current and emerging legal challenges faced by clients in diverse sectors. Through the combination with WKBKY, Fennemore not only bolsters its bench strength but also reaffirms its dedication to providing outstanding client service across sectors throughout the Western United States. Now operating from 17 offices across five key western states—Washington, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona—Fennemore's union with WKBKY exemplifies its strategic pursuits of collaborative partnerships that align with its long-term vision. This combination, along with the two others earlier in 2024, sets a new benchmark for client service and industry leadership.

About Fennemore

Since 1885, Fennemore has led the way in providing top-flight legal services tailored for businesses and business owners across the West. With a focus on people, innovation, and collaboration, Fennemore ensures that businesses receive exceptional service. Committed to client satisfaction and success, Fennemore offers cutting-edge legal services designed to empower businesses and their owners. For more information, visit FennemoreLaw.com.

About Wagner Kirkman Blaine Klomparens & Youmans LLP (WKBKY)

WKBKY operates on the fundamental principle of providing the highest quality, comprehensive legal representation for its clients. Committed to promptly achieving effective results for clients in a cost-effective manner, the firm maintains long-lasting, mutually respectful client relationships. WKBKY's experienced team of seasoned partners, skilled associates, and dedicated support staff is committed to seamlessly navigating clients through today's often complicated legal issues.

Media Contact

Jennifer Abelson, Fennemore Law, 602.916.5212, [email protected], www.fennemorelaw.com

SOURCE Fennemore Law