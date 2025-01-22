Fenton Construction Celebrates 60 Years of Building with a Higher Purpose

Fenton Construction Co., Inc., a family-owned General Contracting and Construction Management company in Warren, NJ, proudly announces its 60th anniversary. Since its founding in 1965, Fenton Construction has been guided by its core mission: "Building with a Higher Purpose."
WARREN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 500 commercial and industrial projects completed and over 200 years of combined management experience, Fenton continues to be recognized as a trusted name in New Jersey and the surrounding areas. The company experienced back-to-back years of record revenue growth in 2023 and 2024, further indicating its enduring industry leadership and achievements.
Fenton specializes in designing and constructing commercial, industrial, educational, sports, and religious facilities of all sizes and complexities. Recent noteworthy examples of the company's capabilities and expertise include a 36,000 sq. ft. pharmaceutical warehouse, a complex 12,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, a world-class surgical skills lab, two Butler buildings totaling more than 150,000 sq. ft. and a 40,000 sq. ft. indoor pickleball facility.
Fenton's legacy is built on a foundation of integrity, quality, reliability, and safety. The company believes in fostering strong relationships with its clients, ensuring that every project—whether new construction, fit-out, renovation, re-roof, or a simple building repair—exceeds expectations.
"Our mission is to build structures that are not only functional and of unsurpassed quality but also reflective of ethical and honest business practices that uphold our highest values and beliefs," said Michael Mulcahy, President & CEO at Fenton Construction. "We are committed to professionalism, exceptional service, and superior workmanship that deliver maximum value for our clients' investments."
As Fenton Construction celebrates six decades of excellence, the company remains focused on its promise to deliver superior service as well as a commitment to its core values and positive workforce culture.
"Fenton is deeply grateful to its clients, partners, and employees for their contributions to this milestone," concludes Michael Mulcahy. "We look forward to continuing to build with purpose for future generations."
ABOUT FENTON CONSTRUCTION
Family-owned and founded in 1965, Fenton Construction Company, Inc. is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey building commercial, industrial, educational, sports, and religious facilities of all sizes and complexities. The company offers a complete range of services, including feasibility studies, pre-construction, design and planning services, permit acquisition, utility coordination, and construction management.
