Fenton Construction Celebrates 60 Years of Building with a Higher Purpose

Fenton's legacy is built on a foundation of integrity, quality, reliability, and safety. The company believes in fostering strong relationships with its clients, ensuring that every project—whether new construction, fit-out, renovation, re-roof, or a simple building repair—exceeds expectations.

"Our mission is to build structures that are not only functional and of unsurpassed quality but also reflective of ethical and honest business practices that uphold our highest values and beliefs," said Michael Mulcahy, President & CEO at Fenton Construction. "We are committed to professionalism, exceptional service, and superior workmanship that deliver maximum value for our clients' investments."

As Fenton Construction celebrates six decades of excellence, the company remains focused on its promise to deliver superior service as well as a commitment to its core values and positive workforce culture.

"Fenton is deeply grateful to its clients, partners, and employees for their contributions to this milestone," concludes Michael Mulcahy. "We look forward to continuing to build with purpose for future generations."

ABOUT FENTON CONSTRUCTION

Family-owned and founded in 1965, Fenton Construction Company, Inc. is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey building commercial, industrial, educational, sports, and religious facilities of all sizes and complexities. The company offers a complete range of services, including feasibility studies, pre-construction, design and planning services, permit acquisition, utility coordination, and construction management.

For more information on Fenton Construction, please visit http://www.fentonconstruction.com, or call us at: (908) 755-0500.

