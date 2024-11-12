Fenway Health Announces Dallas Ducar as New EVP for Donor Engagement and External Relations

In a climate where equality, freedom, and dignity are more than words but urgent calls to action, Dallas understands that Fenway Health's role is not just regional but national. Post this

In addition to her executive acumen, Dallas's work on the frontlines as a clinical leader and her dedication to justice reflect her profound understanding of the healthcare system and its challenges. Her experience spans diverse environments, from the University of Virginia to Mass General Hospital. Dallas's approach centers on radical candor, transparency, and building communities of trust, qualities that will bring cohesion and strength to Fenway's relationships across our stakeholders and partners.

As she leads Fenway's donor and external engagement efforts, Dallas intends to build on Fenway's legacy by connecting with supporters and advocates across all levels, fostering relationships founded on shared purpose and vision. With her deep-rooted belief in compassionate, justice-oriented care, Dallas's leadership will ensure Fenway remains a beacon of hope and change for our community.

Dallas joins Fenway Health at a unique juncture in our history, a time demanding courage and unyielding dedication to our values. In a climate where equality, freedom, and dignity are more than words but urgent calls to action, Dallas understands that Fenway Health's role is not just regional but national. Her strategic insight and experience in public policy, healthcare advocacy, and development will bolster our partnerships and bring together voices from Boston to beyond, uniting them in our shared vision for a healthier, more inclusive world.

Founded in 1971, Fenway Health advocates for and delivers innovative, equitable, accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. We center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish.

