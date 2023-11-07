Fenway Health announces first textbook providing an affirming, intersectional, & evidence-based approach to transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive psychiatric care

This textbook will be an invaluable resource to clinicians working in the field of psychiatry who care for transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive children, adolescents, and adults of all ages. Post this

"Medical education on gender-affirming care has lagged far behind clinical demand. In this textbook, we provide clinicians with the rigorous and thorough examination of evidence-informed and affirming care practices that they need to provide optimal patient care," said Goetz.

Gender-Affirming Psychiatric Care integrates cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical research, best practices, mental health systems design, and mental health policy. Contributors to Gender Affirming Psychiatric Care, 90 percent of whom identify as TNG, offer an expert view from psychiatry, psychology, social work, nursing, pharmacy, public health, law, business, community activism, and more. Each of the 26 chapters of Gender-Affirming Psychiatric Care features at least one TNG author, ensuring that wisdom from lived experience is woven throughout the textbook and informs all of the topics covered.

Gender-Affirming Psychiatric Care opens with a discussion of epidemiology, the neuroscience of gender, and psychopharmacological considerations for prescribing with TNG people. The rest of the textbook provides an in-depth examination of the following topics:

Intersectional, gender-affirming care for marginalized communities such as Two-Spirit and Indigenous, Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander, disabled, migrant, refugee, and unhoused people

Developmentally appropriate care for TNG people, from childhood and adolescence to older age

Gender identity affirmation in the context of eating disorders, substance use disorders, pregnancy, and serious mental illness

The specific care needs of populations who have experienced the traumas of incarceration and gender identity conversion efforts

The necessity of systems-level change, including collecting gender identity information in electronic health records, building gender-affirming clinical environments, and mental health law and policy considerations

Gender-Affirming Psychiatric Care is published by APA Publishing, a division of the American Psychiatric Association. APA Publishing is the world's premier publisher of books, journals, and multimedia on psychiatry, mental health, and behavioral science.

