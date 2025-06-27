Fenway Health Commends Supreme Court Braidwood Decision Preserving Access to PrEP & Other Preventive Care

This ruling protects expert-led, science-driven public health policy and recognizes that preventive care should not be a privilege based on income, employment, or geography—it is a public good and a basic component of a just health care system. Post this

Fenway Health is especially heartened that the court rejected the religious objections of the plaintiffs in the case to providing insurance coverage for PrEP for HIV prevention because they believe it encourages "gay sex," intravenous drug use, and sex outside of marriage. This is an important precedent upholding federal non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized groups.

PrEP is 99% effective at preventing new HIV diagnoses. Several studies have shown that insurance coverage and low copayments are critical to making sure people consistently access PrEP. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized the importance of expanding access to PrEP as a critical part of further reducing HIV infections, especially in marginalized communities. Black and Latino people experience disproportionate HIV burden, but are much less likely than White non-Hispanic people to access PrEP for HIV prevention.

The USPSTF has long served as a trusted, evidence-based authority on preventive care. This ruling protects expert-led, science-driven public health policy and recognizes that preventive care should not be a privilege based on income, employment, or geography—it is a public good and a basic component of a just health care system.

