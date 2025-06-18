Fenway Health Condemns Supreme Court U.S. v Skrmetti Decision

...we want to assure our patients and other trans and gender diverse youth in Massachusetts that this decision does not impact their healthcare. Fenway Health is committed to continuing to care for all of our patients, including transgender youth and their families. Post this

"While the plaintiffs and their lawyers assess next steps, we want to assure our patients and other trans and gender diverse youth in Massachusetts that this decision does not impact their healthcare," said Julie Thompson, PA-C, Medical Director of Transgender Health at Fenway. "Fenway Health is committed to continuing to care for all of our patients, including transgender youth and their families."

By upholding Tennessee's ban, the Court ignores the overwhelming consensus of experts and sanctions government overreach into personal, private medical decisions that should be based on the evidence of peer-reviewed medical research and the needs of the patient, not on politics.

We all want young people to be healthy and get the health care that they need. Research shows that transgender adolescents who access gender affirming care subsequently experience lower rates of psychological distress, lower rates of gender dysphoria and improved psychological functioning, and lower rates of depression and suicidality. Pubertal suppression is associated with fewer emotional and behavioral problems among transgender youth. Another study found high levels of satisfaction and low levels of regret among 220 transgender youth an average of 4.86 years after starting puberty blockers and 3.4 years after starting hormone therapy. The overwhelming majority (97%) continued to access gender affirming care.

Health care bans threaten people's well-being, the safety of our communities, and the ability of every family to determine the care that is appropriate for them. Families and doctors deserve trust, respect, and privacy as they make medical decisions, free from political interference.

Transgender youth—like all young people—deserve to grow up supported, affirmed, and able to access the healthcare they need. Denying them that care is cruel, baseless, and politically motivated. This case is not just about Tennessee; it's about whether trans people in this country are allowed to live with dignity and receive equal protection under the law.

Media Contact

Christopher A Viveiros, Fenway Health, 6179276342, [email protected], www.fenwayhealth.org

SOURCE Fenway Health