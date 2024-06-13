Fenway Health hires Jordina Shanks as Chief Executive Officer

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO to serve Fenway Health. I am inspired by the compassionate clinicians and staff [and] I am proud of the high-quality affirming care that welcomes patients as their authentic selves." Post this

Shanks is a healthcare expert with over 30 years' experience in a variety of settings in the Greater Boston area. She has a proven record of improving patient safety, quality, provider, patient, and staff satisfaction, as well as increasing profitability. Since joining Fenway Health in 2021, she has employed a data-driven approach to assess and respond to issues and concerns, encouraged innovative, staff-driven solutions, and held racial and health equity at the center of all business decisions. Prior to joining Fenway Health, Shanks served as Chief Operating Officer at Mattapan Community Health Center and at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO to serve Fenway Health. I am inspired by the compassionate clinicians and staff who show up every day for our patients and each other, despite navigating the challenges that are affecting many health care organizations. I am proud of the high-quality affirming care that welcomes patients as their authentic selves," said Shanks. "Fenway Health plays a critical role as a leading provider of care, education, research, and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ people and those affected by HIV and our impact is felt across the country. Looking ahead, we will continue centering racial and health equity and engage in deep partnership with community organizations to meet the needs of those who continue to face staggering barriers to care. Fenway is here for every member of the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with HIV."

Founded in 1971, Fenway Health advocates for and delivers innovative, equitable, accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. We center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health is an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development focusing on national and international health issues.

