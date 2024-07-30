Fenway Health: Project 2025 poses a grave threat to LGBTQIA+ equality

Project 2025 articulates a dystopian agenda that would radically weaken the nation's public health infrastructure, further restrict access to reproductive health care, and criminalize efforts to support LGBTQIA+ youth. Post this

The brief, titled "Project 2025's threat to LGBTQIA+ equality, safety, and health, racial and gender equity, and sexual and reproductive health," documents the anti-LGBTQIA+ and racial equity biases of Project 2025's architects, many of whom served in former President Donald Trump's first administration. It also explains the ways in which the proposals affecting the Department of Health and Human Services and specific agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would harm people who are LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, newly arrived to the country, living in poverty, living with disabilities, or otherwise disadvantaged or marginalized.

The policy brief summarizes Project 2025, which is a comprehensive framework for governance during a potential second Trump administration. It includes strategic planning and policy proposals that would do the following:

Charge adults who support LGBTQIA+ and questioning youth in schools and libraries as sex offenders

End federal government and private sector DEI initiatives aimed at increasing racial and gender representation in all levels of the workforce

Remove any mention of sexual orientation, gender identity, and reproductive health from all federal regulations, laws, and grant funding opportunities

End the collection of gender identity data in disease surveillance systems

Remove SOGI nondiscrimination language from federal regulations, and end the enforcement of SOGI nondiscrimination policies

End federal government health equity initiatives aimed at people who are LGBTQIA+ and/or BIPOC

End federal support for gender-affirming health care for adults and portray such care as harmful

Allow faith-based human service providers to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ families

"Many of these proposals would eliminate best practices in public health, such as data collection, that inform interventions to reduce health care disparities that result from inequities based on race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation," Cahill added. "A lot of LGBTQIA+ health research and racial equity work in healthcare is still just getting off the ground. These proposals would undermine efforts to improve health outcomes for women, people of color, and sexual and gender minority people in our society."

"Project 2025's threat to LGBTQIA+ equality, safety, and health, racial and gender equity, and sexual and reproductive health," is available online here.

