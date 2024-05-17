FERGUSON SCHINDLER LAW FIRM, P.C., Announces New Partner and Associate

FERGUSON SCHINDLER LAW FIRM, P.C. announces the promotion of Ryan J. Dougherty to partner and the hiring of Lyndsey R. Pere as an associate attorney.

ASPEN, Colo., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan J. Dougherty has been promoted to partner at the Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C. After graduating from Creighton University, Ryan obtained his law degree and an M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. Ryan focuses on commercial and civil litigation and trial practice, including business and real estate disputes/transactions. He combines his business training and legal experience to navigate complex issues to effectively represent the diverse interests of the firm's clients. Ryan also serves as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Pitkin County Bar Association.

Additionally, Lyndsey R. Pere has joined the Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C. as an associate attorney. Lyndsey received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Yeshiva University, Stern College for Women, and her law degree from Harvard Law School. She worked as a litigation associate in the New York office of a major international law firm, before moving to Aspen. Lyndsey's practice has focused on a wide range of commercial and civil litigation cases, including high profile and complex matters. She has represented clients both in state and federal trial and appellate courts. Lyndsey cultivates successful attorney-client relationships with her passion for all things legal and empathy for people.

The Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C. is a civil litigation, real estate and corporate transactional firm headquartered in Aspen, Colorado, with attorneys practicing throughout the Roaring Fork and Vail valleys. For more information visit: www.fsaspenlaw.com

