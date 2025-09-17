Feri Naseh, Founder & CEO of MeTime Healing, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Feri Naseh, Founder and CEO of MeTime Healing, a global HealthTech platform providing stigma-free and culturally sensitive wellness solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feri Naseh was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a proven track record of driving business growth, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Feri gains access to exclusive opportunities designed to help her amplify her professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum and have the opportunity to share insights through original articles and Expert Panels published on Forbes.com.
Additionally, members receive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch concierge support, and EXEC—the exclusive lifestyle and business benefits program.
"I am honored to join the Forbes Business Council," said Feri Naseh. "This community of leaders provides an incredible platform to exchange ideas, elevate global conversations, and further strengthen MeTime Healing's mission of breaking barriers in wellness through access, equity, and innovation. I look forward to contributing my expertise while learning from fellow members who are shaping the future of business and society."

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
